Jake Lloyd or Star Wars' young Anakin Skywalker hasn't been in the spotlight much since his big role. His mom, Lisa Lloyd, recently talked about Jake's struggles with mental health and family tragedies.
Per Scripps News, Jake started having problems in high school. Talking about confusing thoughts and realities. His mom took him to a doctor who said he might have bipolar disorder. They tried different treatments, but nothing seemed to help. Jake went to college but had a hard time and eventually left because of his mental health.
In 2008, doctors diagnosed Jake with paranoid schizophrenia, a serious mental illness that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves. It made things even harder for Jake, and he had trouble sticking with treatment. He sometimes stopped taking his medication or used drugs instead.
Then in 2015, Jake Lloyd from Star Wars prequel, got in trouble with the law during a road trip. He spent ten months in jail, where his mom couldn't help him get the right treatment. Eventually, she got him into a hospital and then moved him to California for better care.
Despite setbacks, Jake is now in a mental health program and showing improvement. He's becoming more social and enjoying things he couldn't do before. He still loves “Star Wars” and hopes for a brighter future.
Jake Lloyd is beginning to show remarkable improvement in his mental health after being in a rehabilitation facility for 10 months.
He is still a Star Wars fan and watched ‘AHSOKA’. Lloyd even got a Ahsoka action figure for his birthday.
Jake's mom wants people to know that his struggles aren't because of the “Star Wars” movies or the negative reactions to them. Either way, like Daisy Ridley, Jake Lloyd once became a victim of bullying from Star Wars fans.
His mom clarifies, however, that his conditions is mostly due to his mental health and family issues. She hopes Jake can find happiness and peace in the future.