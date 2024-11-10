There were some shocking results across the SEC on Saturday, with Ole Miss football's 28-10 domination of Georgia being one of them, and Alabama's 42-13 thrashing of LSU being another. Paul Finebaum did not hold back when speaking on the performances from Georgia and LSU in their losses. First, he spoke on how shocking Georgia's showing was, while giving Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin credit.

“I mean, it was a bludgeoning,” Paul Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show, according to Nick Kosko of on3.com. “And to watch Georgia, you know, just being disemboweled was almost scary to the eyes, but Kiffin build our program after losing to Saban every year and finally, last year, last November, Matt, just getting just blown apart by more than 30 points in Athens. He decided ‘I can't do this anymore.' And you know, he ended up getting 17 starters from transfers, and his football team is amazing. … I don't know how they've lost the game this year. They easily could be the No. 1 team in the country had they not just completely wasted the Kentucky game and melted down in Tiger Stadium, but they're still one of the best teams in the country, and it's hard to imagine a more dangerous team heading into the final couple weeks of the season.”

Georgia now has two losses on their record, and the road to the College Football Playoff is much slimmer for the Bulldogs now. They will have to beat Tennessee, UMass and Georgia Tech the rest of the way to have hope.

Paul Finebaum rips LSU football after Alabama's domination

If you thought Finebaum went hard on Georgia, he was even tougher on LSU, and understandably so.

“Truly one of the more embarrassing performances I have seen from a major contender in a long time,” Finebaum said, via Barkley Truax of on3.com. “They had everything — how many times did we hear that Brian Kelly hasn't lost at night in Tiger Stadium? Well, that happened last night. … They were only down 42-6. I'm sure they had a chance to come back, and they did with 11 seconds to go to make the score, well, it wasn't really respectable. But it was all about Jalen Milroe. Nobody's burying him. He is alive and kicking, and so is Alabama's chances of getting to the playoffs.”

LSU virtually has no path to the College Football Playoff now after the loss to Alabama, and the Tigers will look to close out the season strong with wins over Florida, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.