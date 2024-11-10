The Ole Miss football program finally delivered a big win, as the Rebels upset the third ranked Georgia Bulldogs 28-10. It was a thorough and dominant perform by head coach Lane Kiffin's program. The win puts the Rebels that much closer to their first ever College Football Playoff appearance. Although Ole Miss fans stormed the field a little bit early (16 seconds were still left on the clock), that was likely the only mistake that the Rebels made in the victory. Kiffin and athletic director Keith Carter made light of the situation after the win, according to ESPN.

“Kiffin joked with athletic director Keith Carter that he might have to pay two fines, to which Carter shot back, ‘And that's OK,'” reported ESPN's Chris Low postgame.

The win was arguably the biggest one in Ole Miss history and solidified the Rebels as contenders. If they can beat the visiting Florida Gators and win the Egg Bowl against their in-state rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, they will be a top 10 ranked team with a 10-2 record. Whether they play for and win the SEC championship will determine if they drop out of the playoff field. For now though, the focus must be on Florida. Quarterback Jaxson Dart returned from injury to help lead Ole Miss to the monumental win. Can Dart and Kiffin get Ole Miss into the CFP? It's certainly possible, even more so than it was before the win over the Bulldogs Saturday.

Jaxson Dart, Lane Kiffin hope to lead Ole Miss to College Football Playoff

Dart led the Rebels through the air and on the ground during the victory Saturday. He threw for 199 yards, a touchdown and an interception. That stat line was good enough for a QBR of 89.6. Furthermore, he carried the ball eight times for 50 yards. It was a gutsy and effective performance from the senior, as he looks to cap off his time in Oxford with a shot at the national championship.

He's also one of the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy, as the former USC Trojan has thrown for over 3,400 yards to go along with 22 touchdown passes and four interceptions. For years, Kiffin has had a label of not winning the big one hanging over his head coaching career. Saturday proved that he can do that, especially with Dart at the helm. Now, can the Rebels take the next step towards college football immortality? Beat the Gators and Bulldogs over the next couple weeks, and they will get to prove that they deserve to compete for the CFP title.