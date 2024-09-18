In a heated debate over Deion Sanders's recent criticism of the media, Paul Finebaum questioned Stephen A. Smith's defense of the Colorado coach and even suggested he return his HBCU degree. The panel discussed Sanders's recent remarks at a press conference where he alleged that college football reporters are jealous of players receiving money from NIL.

“The landscape has changed in football,” Sanders said. “Once upon a time, you guys never attacked college players. Now they’re making more money than y’all. And some of y’all are envious and jealous about that, so you’re on the attack. It was hands-off for a college player because he’s an amateur. You remember that guys? Now it’s hands-on, go at them, any kind of way you want,”

He continued, “When you attack ’em, attack ’em, attack ’em, these guys are sensitive. They’ve never been attacked. They haven’t gone through what a grown man—what I’ve been going through with y’all for years—they haven’t done that. So it is what it is.”

On First Take, Finebaum took issue with Sanders's comments and went as far as to say that he was gaslighting.

“Deion, right there, was purely gaslighting. Really unbecoming of his stature and status. He knows that's not true. The people that cover college football have been arguing vociferously for years to get more autonomy for players. So they can make more money, so they can't be treated the same way they've always have. For him to say that is just really specious. It's baseless, and quite frankly it looks to me like he's living in an alternative universe. Because that is simply not true.

Finebaum also took issue what Sanders's use of the word “slander”.

“And to use the word ‘slander'? That is so far beyond the pale because the majority of the media lift these players up. They don't tear them down… I frankly don't have any earthly idea where he came up with it. I think it's desperation and it's entirely spineless of him to attack the media who has not even attacked his players.”

Smith went on to defend Sanders a bit before criticizing him saying that his alienation of media members might've caused criticism to be lobbied toward his son Sheduer Sanders. But Finebaum felt as if Smith was shielding his criticism of Sanders because of their personal relationship.

“I am really shocked by you trying to split the baby here Stephen A. I mean, you know better. Deion Sanders is completely wrong here. There's no justification for him castigating the entire media for something that never happened. And if he can state it go ahead and state it, but don't sound like one of these politicians coming in here and blaming it all on the media. That doesn't work in college football.”

After a back-and-forth between Finebaum and Smith, Finebaum incorrectly referred to Howard University as Smith's alma mater and suggested that he return his degree.

“Stephen A. when you go to your alma mater on Friday you might want to take your degree back because…I've always had great respect for you as a journalist and I still do but you're going to some unbelievable lengths breaking your back trying to make a case for Deion Sanders.”

Smith immediately corrected Finebaum, saying he graduated from Winston-Salem State University and that First Take will be at Howard University on Friday ahead of the Truth & Service Classic. Finebaum quipped that maybe Howard will give him an honorary degree and Smith says that he's already received a couple of honorary degrees and he'd be honored.

It appears as if Smith took the comment in stride but Finebaum casually called out Smith's journalism credentials for what he perceived as incessant defense of Sanders.