The Colorado football squad has been the most scrutinized squad in all of college football. With top talents like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter being coached by Deion Sanders, they have gotten a lot of media attention. Some of it is arguably good but a lot of it has been about lambasting the Buffaloes. Eventually, the head honcho would then get real on the press after they demolished the Colorado State Rams.

“When I say, I genuinely love these kids, I genuinely really do. It's not about what they can do for me on the football field. It's about what I can help them with in life. The landscape has changed in football. Once upon a time you guys never attacked college players, now they're making more money than y'all and some of y'all are envious and jealous about that so you're on the attack. It was hands off the college player because he's an amateur. Remember that, guys?” Deion Sanders proclaimed via College Football on Fox.

How is the Colorado football program valued in terms of NIL?

Deion Sanders' squad ranks 46th in all of college football in terms of NIL value. They are estimated to be racking in $208 million. At the top of the list are the Oregon Ducks led by Dan Lanning. A lot of players and coaches now get asked about the money they racked in and often stray away from football. This is particularly what the Colorado football coach does not like.

Moreover, he is especially concerned when Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders gets berated with these types of narratives

“Now, it's hands on. Go at them, any kind of way you want. They make more money than me and I'm mad about it. When you're attacking, these guys are sensitive, they have never been attacked. They have not gone through like a grown man, what I had go through with you all for years… Your job does not say attack. The personal stuff, leave it to be personal. If we start flipping the script on y'all, you wouldn't like it,” Coach Prime added.

After this win against Colorado State, the Buffaloes will face Baylor next. Will they be able to retain their momentum?