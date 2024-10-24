“He was like Zion before Zion.” Those were the six words Paul George had to say when he was asked on his podcast about Deonte Burton, a talented player that first came to his mind that he feels wasn't given enough chances in the NBA.

Comparing a player who has spent most of his career overseas and in the G-league to one of the most promising players in the league is a bold statement to say the least. After all, Burton wasn’t a top draft pick or a marquee player. During his time in the NBA, he'd only get minutes during garbage time. But does George actually have a point?

Deonte Burton’s journey to the NBA

At 6-foot-5 weighing around 250 pounds, Burton wasn't far off from Zion Williamson in terms of size and build. While he stood two inches shorter and carried slightly less weight, Burton shared some key physical traits with Williamson. He was explosive, athletic, and had a knack for finishing at the rim. Both players are also left-handed, adding another layer of truth to George's comparison.

However, Burton's professional career was nothing compared to the hype Williamson received coming out of college. He was an undrafted player from Iowa State whose talents only earned a summer league invite with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017. Once nothing materialized, Burton then signed a contract to play with the Wonju DB Promy in South Korea's Korean Basketball League. In his lone season, he was named league MVP boasting averages of 23.8 points and 7 rebounds. The added exposure overseas helped Burton earn a two-way contract with the Thunder the following season where he'd be teammates with George.

He struggled to find playing time in the NBA

Playing on a team that had a pretty crowded frontcourt, Burton saw limited opportunities to make his mark. Throughout his two-year stint in Oklahoma City, Burton played in only 71 games averaging just 2.6 points per game in 8.3 minutes of action per contest. Despite these modest numbers, Burton showed flashes that immediately caught George’s eye.

And as we all know, opinions vary from one person to another. But at the same time, we also know George wouldn't make such a comment out of thin air. It has been four years since he was teammates with Burton and two years since he last played in the NBA, but George still remembers his potential. When you look up some of his highlights on YouTube, you'll tend to agree with what George is talking about. Some might even say Burton has more of a complete game than Williamson since he has more of a consistent jumper.

What does Deonte Burton do now?

Unfortunately, Burton's career trajectory has been quite different. After two seasons with the Thunder, Burton’s NBA opportunities began to dwindle. He last appeared in an NBA game on February 6, 2023, for the Sacramento Kings. In that game, he played just two minutes in a blowout win against the Houston Rockets.

Since then, Burton has taken his talents overseas. Most recently, he signed with Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico to play in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional. While playing overseas can be a humbling experience for many players who once aspired a long NBA career, his dream isn’t out of reach. Many players have used international basketball as a ticket to return to the most prestigious basketball league in the world.