Paul George is not panicking about the Los Angeles Clippers after struggling in the early days with James Harden.

The Los Angeles Clippers have yet to find a win since acquiring James Harden in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, but Paul George is not panicking because he knows it will take time to adjust to playing together as a unit.

“We're all hoonoring this adjustment,” Paul George said, via Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. “We have to sacrifice. We understand it. Simple as that. No one is going against that. Nobody is frustrated about it. We know what we have. There's one ball, and there's four good motherf***ers. And we understand that and embrace it. We want to make each other better, and I don't think one person is complaining one bit about it.”

The Clippers are 0-5 since acquiring Harden from the 76ers, and they will look to end the slide on Friday against the Houston Rockets. The Clippers are hoping that adding Harden to the fold along with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook would vault them into being contenders to win the franchise's first NBA Championship. There is still a lot of time to rebound, but the early returns have not been good.

Hopefully for the Clippers' sake, they are able to adjust and the highest level of play that they are able to reach with Harden is one that will have them in the conversation for an NBA championship. It will be interesting to see if the team can turn things around relatively soon before the noise gets very loud and the fanbase gets concerned.

There was some thought that James Harden could have joined the Houston Rockets this summer, but that eventually did not happen. Now, Harden will look to win his first game with the Clippers against his old team, and the team that many thought he would go back to. It could be a sign that George is right to not be concerned.