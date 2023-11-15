The Clippers have been struggling ever since acquiring James Harden, and Richard Sherman seems to know why.

The NBA season is in full swing and we are beginning to see what each team is made of, and the Los Angeles Clippers are not off to a great start. Los Angeles is currently 3-7 on the season, and they are near the bottom of the standings in the Western Conference. The Clippers have also played in two games for the NBA in-season tournament group stage, and they are currently 0-2. This team has been struggling ever since they traded for James Harden, and Fox analyst Richard Sherman recently shared his thoughts on the situation in Los Angeles.

“I think they found a weakness when Zubac was in the game,” Richard Sherman said regarding the struggles for the Clippers against the Denver Nuggets on Undisputed. “They'd screen and roll, they'd pick and roll, they'd screen 'em off of him, end up with a small on him anyway, then Zubac's guarding a guard and trying to close in the paint leaving someone wide open. So, this was weakness that Ty Lue saw was being exploited, that's why he brought Zubac out of the game and put PJ Tucker in, a better perimeter defender potentially when they have these pick and roll situations, so they switch everything and feel good about it.”

This was something that Sherman thought of when Harden joined the Clippers, and it will be interesting to see if it continues to plague them.

“But at the end of the day, they were going to take advantage of it,” Sherman continued. “This was one the weaknesses I thought this team would have when they first acquired James Harden. They weren't going to be a big enough team to deal with Jokic, and Porter Jr., and this team, Caldwell Pope. They're really tall, they're a lengthy team. Gordon had a really good game… they just had too much size for the Clippers down the stretch.”

The Clippers are back in action on Friday with more in-season tournament group stage play. Los Angeles is hosting the Houston Rockets, and they are still searching for their first win since James Harden joined the team.