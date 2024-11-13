Paul George's departure from the Los Angeles Clippers was not a smooth one, and he is still clashing with the franchise and the fans after he recently played against his former team, saying that the fans are not filling the new Intuit Dome.

“What did I say that was wrong?” Paul George said on Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “I did not call Clippers, ‘the B team,' I said it felt like the B team. Just because of everywhere you go people in LA say, ‘you should be a Laker. You should be a Laker.' That wasn't minimizing, that wasn't downplaying or, like I was a Clipper. Like, that's who I chose to play for, like I wasn't comparing them and saying that they were underneath the Lakers. It was just how LA interprets that or how LA treats players that are in LA. Like, they think you should be a Laker. They think there's not another team there, so that was where that comment was from, but they proved me right. They didn't pack out and they aren't packing out Intuit Dome. That's y'all home, that's y'all team, go f***ing support them. Go be there every night. Go show that this is who our players our, this is who our team is. Like I didn't understand it, you know. Again, I was a free agent. It's not like I asked to get out of a contract or asked to leave. If y'all knew the whole transcript of how it played out, you know, they would understand where it came from.”

When George and the 76ers played the Clippers, he scored 18 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out two assists as well. The 76ers lost 110-98, however. It was one of their many frustrating losses so far this season, as they sit at 2-8 and looking to get healthy.

Clippers looking to find success without Paul George

With George moved on, the Clippers sit at 6-5 on the season, playing competitive games against many Western Conference foes in the early going. The win over the 76ers and George was undoubtedly enjoyable for the franchise, given the tension between the two sides.

It will be interesting to see how the Clippers fare as the season progresses, and they are gearing up to play two games against a young and talented Houston Rockets team on Wednesday and in an NBA Cup group stage game on Friday.