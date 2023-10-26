The Los Angeles Clippers likely have three future Hall of Fame players on their roster, yet LA's championship window is closing fast as it enters season five of the Paul George/Kawhi Leonard era. The Clippers added Russell Westbrook to the mix last February, but the trio played in only 10 games together and only Westbrook was left standing once LA's season ended.

This new campaign brings total health for all three players and the Clippers hope the chemistry grows throughout the season as they look to put themselves in position for a championship. That started Wednesday night with a 123-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

George led all scorers with 27 points as the three combined for 61 points, 25 assists and 14 rebounds. Westbrook had a double-double and the Clippers cruised to the win, taking a 26-point lead into the fourth quarter.

After the game, George said it's easy to play with guys like Leonard and Westbrook.

“[Russell Westbrook & Kawhi Leonard] makes the game so easy,” George said, via Bally Sports West. “I just go out to complement those guys, they complement me. We have a great group here. Everybody shares the ball and looks for one another. It's an easy style that we play.”

There were murmurs that the Clippers were interested in trading for James Harden and they still might be. If this trio continues to play the way they did on opening night, there aren’t many changes LA needs to make.

A lineup with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook should intimidate opposing NBA teams. The Clippers want that to be the case through the end of June.