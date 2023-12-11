Paul McCartney switched up his setlist during a recent 'Got Back' tour show in Brazil, playing Beatles hits 'Drive My Car' and 'Day Tripper.'

“Baby you can drive my car”

During a show last night in Brazil, McCartney played both “Drive My Car” and “Day Tripper” for the first times on his “Got Back” tour. For a McCartney tour, this is quite a shakeup from his usual set.

“Drive My Car” hasn't been played at an actual gig since 2018, and even then, it was during his “Secret Gigs” tour in anticipation of his Egypt Station album. In terms of real concerts, the Beatles song hasn't been played since December 12, 2017 in Australia.

“Day Tripper” is even more of a rarity for McCartney's live shows. He last played it during a 2019 soundcheck for VIP ticket holders. The song's last concert appearance was October 2, 20217. That show in Detroit, Michigan, also featured “Drive My Car.

In recent years, McCartney has played a pretty similar setlist every night. Seeing him willing to swap in some other songs is refreshing. “I Saw Her Standing There” recently made its return to the setlist, and McCartney has been playing “She's a Woman” on this leg of the “Got Back” tour.

The “Got Back” tour began in April 2022. It was Paul McCartney's first tour since the pandemic and he played dates across North America before headlining the Glastonbury Festival. In 2023, he announced more dates on the tour, this time overseas.

He first played shows in Australia before moving over to Mexico for a couple of nights. McCartney and his band are currently in Brazil, traveling through the major cities and will end the tour on Saturday.