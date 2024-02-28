Paul McCartney wants Foreigner in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. So much so, that he has an NSFW plea for them to be inducted.
In a social media clip shared to Foreigner's social media pages, McCartney is seen pleading for the group's induction.
“Foreigner not in the Hall of Fame? What the f**K?” he asks before closing out the video with a strange sound.
Foreigner is a legendary rock group. They have been together since 1976 and have released nine studio albums in that span. Their most recent album is 2009's Can't Slow Down. The band's current lineup consists of Mick Jones; Jeff Pilson; Kelly Hansen; Michael Bluestein; Chris Frazier; Bruce Watson; and Luis Maldonado.
Paul McCartney is a music icon thanks to his time in the Beatles. He was with the band from 1960 until 1970. From there, he has released several solo albums and albums with his second band, Wings. Since the Beatles breakup, McCartney has released over 20 studio albums.
He has also become a touring legend. After Wings disbanded, McCartney began touring as a solo artist beginning in 1989. He has embarked on over a dozen solo tours, most recently the “Got Back” tour.
After commencing in April 2022, the “Got Back” tour played several dates across North America. McCartney and his band closed out the first leg of the tour by headlining the Glastonbury Festival that year.
In 2023, McCartney and his band took the “Got Back” tour back on the road. They played shows in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil.