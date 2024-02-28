Musician Liam Gallagher is unhappy with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…again.
We recently wrote about his “F*ck the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame” X post, but he's not done yet. This time, he took aim at fellow nominees.
Over the weekend, the ex-Oasis member ranted and raved more about the Hall and how he's more accomplished than others up for the honor, PEOPLE reports. He dished out all his anger to the Sunday Times.
Liam Gallagher's thoughts on other Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Gallagher said, “As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favor and f*ck off.”
The angry singer added, “It's like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don't want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I've done more for rock n' roll than half of them clowns on that board. So it's all a load of bollocks.”
“That board” consists of Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane's Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Sinead O' Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade, A Tribe Called Quest, and his ex-band, Oasis.
Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024
All the nominees were announced earlier this month, with ten of the 15 being nominated for the first time.
So, it sounds like he'll be pissed if Oasis is inducted and probably pissed if they're not. Can anything make the singer calm down?
Hopefully, going on the road will help settle him down.
Liam is set to go on tour where he'll be performing Oasis's Definitely Maybe. He said on X last October, “I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the '90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let's celebrate together LG x.”
The tour kicks off June 2 in Sheffield and runs through June 27, ending in Manchester.
We'll see if his attitude changes at all. For now, we're probably not done hearing the wrath of Liam Gallagher and his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame beef.