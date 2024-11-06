Surprisingly, one of the Beatles' most iconic songs is not often played by Paul McCartney on his Got Back Tour.

During McCartney's November 5, 2024, show in Costa Rica, he played “I Saw Her Standing There” in the second slot of the encore. Typically, this slot in the setlist has been held down by other Beatles songs like “Day Tripper” and “Birthday.” The Wings song “Hi, Hi, Hi” has also been played in that slot during the 2024 run of shows.

While “I Saw Her Standing There” is one of the Beatles' most popular songs, McCartney rarely plays it these days. The last time he played it was December 13, 2023, in Brazil. The song made four total appearances throughout the 2023 tour.

Previously, its only appearance during the Got Back Tour came in 2022 at the Glastonbury Festival. McCartney performed it with the Foo Fighters' lead singer, Dave Grohl.

It is unclear why the song is no longer a staple of his shows. Regardless, he gave the Costa Rica crowd a nice treat in the encore of his latest show.

What is the Beatles' “I Saw Her Standing There”?

“I Saw Her Standing There” is the opening track of the Beatles' debut album, Please Please Please, and is credited to Paul McCartney and John Lennon. The song was released as a B-side to the single “I Want to Hold Your Hand” by Capitol Records.

The Beatles' version is the definitive take on the song. However, Tiffany previously recorded a cover of the song and released it in 1988.

Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour

The Got Back Tour is McCartney's first since the pandemic. He previously embarked on the 39-date Freshen Up Tour from September 17, 2018, to July 13, 2019.

McCartney's latest tour initially began with a North American leg. He started the tour in Spokane, Washington, on April 28, 2022, and followed that up with 15 more shows across the United States and Canada.

The first run of the Got Back Tour shows ended with a headlining set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival. In 2023, McCartney announced a new slew of dates that brought him to Australia, Mexico, and Brazil.

The following year, he went on another leg that brought him to Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, and Costa Rica. He is currently getting ready to play four shows in Mexico before returning to Europe for the first time in years.

Currently, the Got Back Tour is set to conclude with a brief European leg that will visit France, Spain, and England. He will play two shows at the O2 Arena in London, England, to close out the year of shows.

It is unknown if the Got Back Tour will continue past this year. He has typically announced a small number of shows at a time. Perhaps he will continue the party into 2025.

Of course, McCartney is joined by his touring band. Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Paul “Wix” Wickens, and Abe Laboriel Jr. tour with him. They have been a part of his touring band since his 2002 Driving World Tour.

Every setlist is filled with the hits from McCartney's entire career. These include songs from his time with the Beatles and Wings, as well as his solo career.