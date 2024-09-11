Lead singer of Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl, has announced he had a baby out of wedlock after cheating on his wife, Jordyn Blum, whom he married in 2003.

He issued a statement on Instagram revealing the news. Grohl asks for his wife and daughters’ forgiveness as he hopes to move forward.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Dave Grohl’s statement began. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Grohl (@davestruestories)

This is a shocking development for the Foo Fighters frontman. He has three other daughters, including Violet Grohl, who featured on the band’s 2023 single “Show Me How.” Jordyn Blum is Dave Grohl’s second wife after he was previously married to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood.

Who is Dave Grohl?

Dave Grohl is the founder and lead singer of Foo Fighters. He was previously a part of Nirvana, serving as the drummer from 1990-94.

After Nirvana disbanded, Foo Fighters was formed. The current lineup consists of Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and Josh Freese.

They recently concluded their first concert tour since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band also released their first album — But Here We Are — since Hawkins died in 2023.

Freese, who has previously performed live with Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Sting, and Guns N’ Roses, was brought in as the Foo Fighters’ new drummer.

But Here We Are grappled with the deaths of Hawkins and Grohl’s mother, Virginia Jean. The album featured singles “Rescued,” “Under You,” and “Show Me How.”

To date, Foo Fighters have released 11 studio albums. They made their debut in 1995 with their self-titled album. Their second album, The Colour and the Shape, featured some of the band’s biggest hits, “Everlong” and “My Hero.”

The Foo Fighters’ 2024 tour

The band just concluded the Everything or Northing at All Tour, Foo Fighters’ first without Hawkins. It consisted of a limited number of shows across Europe and North America from May 1, 2024, to August 18, 2024.

The tour began with a show in Dallas, Texas, on May 1. After playing five more dates in the United States, Foo Fighters headed to Europe for a second leg.

During that leg, they played shows in England, Scotland, Wales, France, Poland, Denmark, and Belgium. They then returned to the Unitedf States for 13 more shows throughout the summer. Foo Fighters are also set for a show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, at the Soundside Music Festival.

The likes of the Nova Twins, Wet Leg, Loose Articles, Courtney Barnett, Chroma, Honeyblood, Shame, Hot Milk, Himalayas, and Alex G opened for them during the tour.

They did have to cut the first show of the second United States leg of the tour short in New York City at Citi Field on July 17, 2024. It began raining and storming before the band was pulled from the stage. They played a second show at the venue on July 19, 2024.