During his recent 2024 Got Back Tour show in São Paulo, Brazil, Paul McCartney played a Beatles song, “All My Loving,” for the first time in over 5 years.

In the fourth slot of his latest show, McCartney played “All My Loving” from the album, With the Beatles. The spot was previously taken by two other Beatles songs, “She's a Woman” and “Drive My Car,” on the 2024 leg of the tour.

“All My Loving” was last played during McCartney's concert on July 10, 2019, in San Jose, California. According to Setlist.fm, he has previously played it 396 times as a solo artist.

The rest of the show remained largely the same as the rest of the Got Back Tour. Another Beatles song, “Day Tripper,” also made its proper tour debut in the encore. He played it in the second slot of the Beatles-centric encore in between “I've Got a Feeling” and “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise).”

What is the Beatles' “All My Loving”?

“All My Loving” is a Beatles song from their second album, With the Beatles, written and sung by Paul McCartney. The song was released on November 22, 1963, and is one of the band's most famous songs.

With the Beatles was the Fab Four's follow-up to Please Please Me. The album features hits like “Don't Bother Me” and “I Wanna Be Your Man.” They also recorded a cover of Chuck Berry's “Roll Over Beethoven.”

Paul McCartney's 2024 Got Back Tour

Currently, McCartney is entrenched on the third year of the Got Back Tour. It initially started in April 2022 and was his first concert tour since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first run of shows primarily took place in North America. He opened the tour by performing in Spokane, Washington, before traveling across the United States. 16 shows were performed before he ended his year of shows with a headlining set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

In 2023, McCartney started the tour again, visiting Australia, Mexico, and Brazil for 18 shows. This slate of shows ended on December 16, 2023, with a show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Almost a full year later, the tour started another leg. The itinerary includes visits to Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico before he returns to Europe.

McCartney has not played a tour in Europe since before the pandemic. His Glastonbury performance in 2022 was a one-off. So, he will be giving fans eight chances to see him across France, Spain, and England.

The tour is set to conclude with two shows at the O2 Arena in London, England. The last time he played there was December 18, 2018.

Of course, McCartney has a little help from his friends on the tour. Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Paul “Wix” Wickens, and Abe Laboriel Jr. all join him in his backing band. They have remained a part of his touring band since the 2002 Driving World Tour.

During each show, McCartney plays songs from his entire career. These songs include his Beatles, Wings, and solo work. He performs all of the greatest hits fans would want to hear from his catalog.