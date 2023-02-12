Paul Rudd is an American actor whose career spans over 30 years and is highlighted by Rudd’s portrayal of Ant-Man in four different Marvel movies, with a fifth coming in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For his exceptional work, he has five acting awards and numerous nominations, including two Critics’ Choice nominations. To take a closer look at his career overall, let’s look at Paul Rudd’s net worth in 2023.

Paul Rudd’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $70 million

Paul Rudd’s net worth in 2023 is $70 million. This is an estimate of many sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.

While Paul Rudd himself was born in the US, as he comes from Passaic, New Jersey, his parents were both born in England. Rudd’s father was a historical tour guide and even held the position of vice president of Trans World Airlines, a now-defunct but previously successful airline. His mother worked for a local news station as a sales manager, linking Rudd with the world of media from a young age. While he was born in New Jersey, Rudd attended school in Kansas, where his family relocated. After finishing high school, Paul Rudd attended the University of Kansas, where he majored in theater. Interestingly, to make money during his college days, Paul Rudd actually DJ’d bat mitzvahs, which were close to his heart due to the Jewish heritage of Rudd and his family.

Officially, Paul Rudd’s career began in 1991 with some smaller roles. Rudd’s debut was in a Super Nintendo commercial, but his first endeavor in TV and movies was a small role in the TV drama Sisters. Afterward, Rudd starred in many movies in that era, with the most notable ones being Clueless, Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, and Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, where he acted alongside future superstar Leonardo DiCaprio. However, for more mainstream success, Rudd had to wait until the early 2000s.

After starring in a Hong Kong production of Gen-Y Cops directed by Benny Chan and playing a key role in the cult classic Wet Hot American Summer, Rudd found success in supporting roles in some successful sitcoms. Paul Rudd was cast in the incredibly popular sitcom Friends as Mike Hannigan, the love interest and, later on, husband of one of the main characters, Phoebe. A couple of years later, he also starred in Reno 911 for a few episodes, also grabbing a role in the movie Reno 911!: Miami. That all led to some more success in film.

Paul Rudd grabbed one of the main roles in the 2004 movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, playing a smooth field reporter Brian Fantana. He reprised that role in the 2013 sequel Anchorman: The Legend Continues. These two movies made a combined $263 million at the box office, with both being huge successes at the box office. Continuing on in 2005, he once again linked up with director Judd Apatow and actor Steve Carrell and played one of the supporting roles in The 40-Year-Old Virgin. This movie was an even bigger box office success, making over $170 million against a $26 million budget.

Alongside these collaborations with Apatow, he also starred in Knocked Up in 2007, and in the spin-off, This Is 40, where he starred alongside Leslie Mann. That movie ended up making $88 million at the box office, also a box office success. From that point on, Rudd grabbed many other roles, including one of the best guest appearances on Parks and Recreation in 2012, when he did four episodes as Bobby Newport, rival to one of the main characters, Leslie Knope. He also had memorable roles in comedies such as I Love You, Man, Role Models, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

However, true mainstream success came to Rudd after joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ant-Man.

In 2015, the movie Ant-Man came out and was a huge success from the get-go. It ended up making $519 million at the box office, while critics applauded both the movie and Rudd as the Marvel superhero. For that movie, it is estimated by Screen Rant, Rudd made around $8 million, but that was just the start of his Marvel career. He reprised the role in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and followed that up by starring in the Ant-Man and the Wasp, the sequel to the original. In 2019, Rudd also appeared in The Avengers: Endgame, which ended up being the highest-grossing movie of all time.

As of today, it is estimated that Paul Rudd has made around $41 million from his appearances in Marvel movies, with the majority coming from his two starring roles in Ant-Man movies. While his early success came in comedies such as Anchorman and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Rudd has transitioned into action movies, however, he still holds on to his humorous side in these roles. When it comes to the future, Rudd will once again reprise his role as the Marvel hero in 2023, as the third installment in the Ant-Man series will hit theaters in February.

Outside of acting, however, Rudd has not been active, with the only notable venture being the purchase of Samuel’s Sweet Shop, a local sweets store in New York that he got in 2014. He is also known to be a big Kansas City Chiefs fan

With the success of his Marvel series and with the now-global recognition of his acting skills, Paul Rudd is going to continue going up in the world of film and TV. He has been successful in multiple types of movies and various roles. While he is 51 as of right now, Rudd should be continuing his illustrious career for many years to come.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Paul Rudd’s net worth in 2023?