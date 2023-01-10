By Julio Luis Munar · 4 min read

The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just dropped and it’s shaping up to be another hit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From it, we can see Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang make a deal with the devil as he initially helps Jonathan Majors’ Kang. From there, the trailer progresses into an all-out battle between the two with the fate of the Multiverse in the balance. But while this conflict stands out as the main point of the film, there are a lot of cool details infused in the trailer. We take a look at the best of them below.

5 easter eggs you missed from the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer

5. Celebrity Scott Lang

At the start, we see Scott Lang’s status as an ex-convict turn the other way around as a celebrity. We see this in the Ant-Man trailer when both he and Hope Van Dyne go up the red carpet during an unspecified event. This lines up with details about the film that Lang’s book is going to make him famous in the MCU. This shot in the trailer confirms that Ant-Man will be a celebrity in a world that has endured the Snap, along with Hope who is also a high-profile personality in the film as well.

4. Scott’s deal with the devil

After that first part, we a benevolent version of Kang trying to convince Scott to help him. As the Conqueror is making his pitch to Ant-Man, we see several shots of Cassie Lang stepping out of prison and some from her as a child during the first film. As the cherry on top of his proposal, Kang tells Scott that he has what he needs – time.

This part seems to be the catalyst that will kick Quantumania into a higher gear as several scenes in the latest trailer show Scott and Cassie together with Kang. And even if Janet Van Dyne, once a resident of the Quantum Realm, opposed the idea of trusting Kang, it looks like the hero who’s going to kickstart Phase 5 is going to work with its main villain first.

3. Janet Van Dyne’s time in the Quantum Realm

Speaking of Janet, there’s some foundation to her warning against trusting Kang. After spending decades in the Quantum Realm, the MCU’s first Wasp is all too familiar with the threat of this Multiversal conqueror. In the trailer, she says that Kang has the ability to rewrite existence and shatter timelines. This part also subtly points toward the second film where fans learned how she got lost in the Quantum Realm and eventually rescued by Scott, Hope, and Hank Pym.

2. MODOK

After months of rumors and speculations, it would seem that MODOK, which stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, is going to make his MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While the identity behind this monstrous being isn’t revealed yet, there’s a pretty strong chance Darren Cross is going to be him. It should be remembered that Cross is the first film’s main antagonist with the shady individuals becoming Yellowjacket. During the film’s climactic battle, he was shrunken down by Lang until he disappeared. If MODOK is revealed to be Cross, it would reveal that he reached the Quantum Realm and was seemingly transformed by Kang into the being fans saw in the trailer.

1. Kang

The first trailer for Quantumania certainly gave MCU fans a glimpse of the story and a good look at Jonathan Majors’ Kang. The thing is, it left everyone hanging as there was too little of the Conqueror to see. Here in the latest trailer, there’s now a lot of dialogue and action when it comes to Kang. And by the looks of it, the primary villain of Marvel’s Multiverse Sage isn’t going to disappoint.

From what we know in the first season of Loki, Kang is a variant of He Who Remains and the primary version that is looking to be the most dangerous. With He Who Remains killed by Sylvie, Loki’s variant from another universe, the safeguard that prevents the Multiverse from blowing up is now gone. Quantumania will be the first time everyone will see how cunning and deadly Kang can really be.

It’s still over a month before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters. Until then, MCU fans can expect more details about the film to come out in the coming weeks as this film is going to usher everyone’s favorite cinematic universe to Phase 5, which is going to be a lot more exciting than the Phase 4 slate of projects from the studio.