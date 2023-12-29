Paul Schrader wishes Leonardo DiCaprio didn't play the 'idiot' role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Paul Schrader, frequent collaborator of Martin Scorsese, has a critique of Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon.

An idiotic part

Talking to Le Monde, Schrader critiqued DiCaprio's role. In the film, he plays Ernest Burkhart, the film's central character who ends up marrying Mollie (Lily Gladstone). However, Schrader wishes DiCaprio was Thomas Bruce White Sr., the detective who comes into town to investigate the murders of the Osage tribe, instead of “the role of the idiot.”

Jesse Plemons, another frequent collaborator of Scorsese, ended up in the role.

Killers of the Flower Moon follows the conflict in the Osage Nation upon the discovery of oil. Ernest, played by DiCaprio, finds himself knee-deep upon marrying Mollie. His uncle, William King Hale (Robert De Niro), also has thoughts on the matter. Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, and Tantoo Cardinal also star in the film.

This marked the sixth feature film collaboration between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Their collaborative relationship began with Gangs of New York in 2002 and continued with The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Paul Schrader is also known for his work with Scorsese, particularly as a writer. He wrote several of Scorsese's classics including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Last Temptation of Christ.

Schrader has also directed several of his own films beginning with Blue Collar in 1978. His 2017 film, First Reformed, landed him a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination. It follows a priest, played by Ethan Hawke, who goes through his own trials and tribulations as his church dwindles. He has also directed The Card Counter and Master Gardener in recent years.