The lawsuit stems from an incident at The Comedy Store with his staff.

Comedian Pauly Shore is being sued for assault and battery from a 2022 incident that allegedly happened at The Comedy Store.

The famous club run by the late Mitzi Shore, Pauly's mother, is being sued by Sean Kehoe and his daughter, Kirra Lyn Potts, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Pauly Shore gets sued for incident from The Comedy Store security

Apparently, security staff at the club said that Shore's family is still behind the helm of “violently grabbed and attacked” Kehoe in November 2022. This is from legal documents that PEOPLE obtained.

It's also alleged that Shore knew the security planned the assault, and he “agreed with and encouraged” the employees who were part of the situation.

Because of this, Kehoe and Potts are looking for compensation for damages, all of this is for future medical bills, earnings losses, and physical and mental health harm.

Pauly has been in the limelight recently with the news that he will star in a Richard Simmons biopic. The news of the film garnered a reaction from Simmons, who posted on social media several times that the whole project was unauthorized.

Simmons said on Facebook, “Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support.”

He signed it, “Richard.”

The news of this new lawsuit is new, so we'll see where it goes from here for Pauly Shore and The Comedy Store.