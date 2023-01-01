By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

We finally got a teaser regarding Payday 3’s release date, months after the last announcement. As such, we will be taking a look at Payday 3’s release date, gameplay, and story.

Payday 3 Release Date: 2023

Payday 3 will come out sometime in 2023. It will come out on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Although there are still no storefronts for the console version, players can now wishlist the PC version of the game.

Payday 3 Gameplay

Payday 3, like its predecessors, will most likely be a multiplayer first-person shooter. Players take control of a member of the crew and take part in various heists. The heists vary in objectives, ranging from stealing things (cash, drugs, cars, important documents), to making drugs or even taking down a high-value target. Of course, this is based on the previous game, so there may be some differences. What is sure, of course, is that these heists will pit you against the law.

The enemies will definitely have some similarities, if not entirely the same. Players will have to fight lightly armed police officers, to more equipped SWAT members. They might even fight against the infamous Cloakers, with their distinctive sound queue. Of course, to fight these enemies, you will need weapons of your own. This game will most likely also have a progression system, with players unlocking better weapons the more they play. Not only that, but players will also get access to better equipment, such as C4, turrets, and more.

There will also most likely be a perk system or at least some method of giving your character some passive or active skills. This is an important part of Payday, as your perks and skills, as well as your equipment, dictate your playstyle. You can choose to only bring light armor and stealth skills and weapons to finish your missions quietly. You can also bring heavy armor and large guns to finish your mission in a very loud way. The choice is yours.

Payday 3 Story

Payday 3 happens years after the events of the second game, long after their exploits in Washington DC. The Payday Gang is now back together, this time to face a threat that forced them out of their early retirement.

