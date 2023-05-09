Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

The “Payday Twitter Man” has once again graced us with a teaser for the upcoming Payday 3, promising a gameplay trailer this summer.

The teaser, which was also uploaded to Twitter and the official website. It featured the silhouette of an unknown man, telling the watcher “Alright guys, it’s a simple job.” It then transitions into the Payday 3 logo, before switching to the text: “Gameplay. This Summer. Don’t miss out.” After checking out the YouTube description, it would appear that this teaser is for an upcoming gameplay trailer for Payday 3. The trailer, which will come out in the summer, will give players their first glimpse of the highly-anticipated game.

This is actually in line with the expected release date for the game. Starbreeze CEO, Tobias Sjogren, explained their plans for Payday 3’s release date. Sjorgren said during a financial update that the game’s marketing campaign will kick off in the summer. This teaser, and the upcoming gameplay trailer, will likely be the start of said campaign. As the game will come out in 2023, we can then expect it to arrive either in Fall or Winter 2023. Of course, that’s assuming the game will not have any major delays.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Additionally, Sjogren explained that what they earn from Payday 3 “will likely finance the company’s future games that will be released ‘around 2025 and 2027’”. Not only that, but we can also expect DLC content for Payday 3 “at regular intervals”. These DLC, if Payday 2 is anything to go by, will likely contain new missions, characters, weapons, and more. As such, we will likely have a lot of content to tide us over until the release of the studio’s other games.

Ever since its announcement last year, people have been looking forward to playing the sequel to one of the best objective-based shooters in recent history. With Payday 2 coming out a decade ago, and with its player base still going strong, it’s safe to assume that a lot of eyes are on this game. We’ll just have to wait and see if it will live up to the hype.

That’s all the information we have about the teaser for the upcoming Payday 3 gameplay trailer. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.