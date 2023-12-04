Peacock has encouraging figures of 30 million paid subscribers and CEO Mike Cavanagh indicates the outlook is good.

As 2023 comes to a close, the streaming service Peacock is looking at 30 million paid subscribers.

The trend seems to be that it's growing. And it's hit its peak at a loss, according to Comcast CEO Mike Cavanagh, Variety reports.

“To be at 30 million paying subscribers for Peacock now, switching gears to that, at roughly $10 monthly ARPU, and having done that in only three years,” the CEO boasted.

He mentioned that Peacock saw $2.8 billion in losses in 2023, which is under the $3 billion that was expected. He mentioned that was the peak loss going into the new year.

As for what the streamer is focused on, Cavanagh stated that they're “focused on domestic.” He added, “We can take the content that doesn't go into Peacock and monetize it outside of the United States.”

“I think for us, that's no the ambition, we'll figure out how to make sure our international joint ventures and partnerships and the like solve the problem of what it means not to have a global service of our own, and that can change over time,” he said.

The CEO then went into more detail about the domestic audience.

“But our primary focus is to figure out domestic and make sure that we continue to have the reach and relevance between linear and digital as we look several years down the road. I think that will set us up for plenty of good, both sustainability of what we currently are, which is a pretty powerful thing, and good optionality for the future.”

With shows like Twisted Metal, Saturday Night Live, and Found, it's exciting to hear. Peacock is looking good as it grows in 2024.