Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is currently working on another Netflix drama focusing on a wealthy and powerful family: the House of Guinness, What's on Netflix reported.
After the successes of The Crown, House of the Dragon, the above mentioned Knight drama and Succession, Netflix has another one on the way with the working title House of Guinness about the Guinness family of Ireland.
Welcome to the House of Guinness
Knight is currently working on the scripts while Emmy-nominee Tom Shankland (director House of Cards and The Punisher) and Mounia Akl (Boiling Point and Beirut, I Love You) are set to direct.
Knight said in a statement, “The Guinness dynasty is known the world over – wealth, poverty, power, influence, and great tragedy are all intertwined to create a rich tapestry of material to draw from. I've always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see.”
Netflix UK vice-president content Anne Mensah added, “We are beyond thrilled to be working with Kudos and the incredible Steven Knight to bring the story of the Guinness Family to Netflix audiences. It has all the power of Peaky Blinders but the scale and the sweep of a true family saga. Set in the UK and the US, we cannot wait to see this realised.”
According to Netflix, the House of Guinness (current working title) “will tell the epic story of one of Europe's most famous and enduring dynasties – The Guinness Family. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story will focus on the consequences of the death of Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his cunning will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the growing juggernaut that is Guinness.”
Netflix has confirmed that the series will have eight one-hour episodes. There has been no word on the casting or filming schedule. However, if filming does start this year, the show could hit the streaming platform in late 2025 or some time in 2026.
The Guinness family, according to their Wikipedia page, have two branches: the brewing and banking lines. Since the logline stated that it will focus on Benjamin Guinness, it would most likely heavily feature the brewing line of the family.
The patriarch, Benjamin, became the richest man in Ireland after the death of his father in 1855. He is style as 1st Baronet and became the first Lord Mayor of Dublin.
His oldest son, Arthur, succeeded him as 2nd Baronet and later on raised to peerage as the Baron Ardilaun after he sold his shares to his younger brother Edward, according to The London Gazette. Edward then became the sole owner of the Guinness brewery and later on raised to peerage as the Baron Iveagh (pronounced Iver) until he became the first Earl of Iveagh and Viscount Elveden.
Their only sister Ann, Lady Plunket, married William, the 4th Baron Plunket. Not much is known about Benjamin's second son and namesake, other than being the father of Kenelm, a racing driver who invented the KLG spark plug. There is one brother not mentioned in the logline — probably because he wasn't very involved in the brewery business: Ernest, who was an engineer.