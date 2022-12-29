By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

On Thursday, the soccer world and the globe as a whole lost a legend with news of Pele passing away at the age of 82 from cancer. He is widely regarded as the greatest soccer player who ever lived. Pele is the only man to ever win three World Cups, capturing the titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

But the legendary soccer player was more than a sports icon. He did so much for so many people throughout his life. Clearly, the masses were touched by the news of his passing.

Many people simply reacted posting videos of his heroics on the pitch or special images.

Dude absolutely destroyed people pic.twitter.com/8hBw5Zl7nl — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 29, 2022

Others shared a personal anecdote or experience they shared with him.

A personal anecdote on The 👑 When I was 9, I met Pele completely by chance, and he stopped and had a two minute conversation with a kid he'd never met (who only barely understood who he was historically at that point) about the game he loved. Grace and greatness all at once. https://t.co/F0IXzxbOT0 — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) December 29, 2022

This news does not come as a shock to many of us. Recent reports had his life in peril in the hospital, but we are all still overwhelmed and overcome with emotion. Pelé touched so many people and did so much for the sport. He launched the Pelegacy campaign for his 80th birthday two years ago, auctioning off items to support his favorite charity, UNICEF (United Nations Children Funds).

The impact he had on the game is unmatched. It wasn’t all about winning either. In 1975, Pelé joined the North American Soccer League as a member of the New York Cosmos. During his time there, he helped soccer in America flourish.

That distinction did not go unnoticed.

In the US soccer landscape there is a before and after and that moment is Pele joining New York Cosmos in the NASL. — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) December 29, 2022

RIP. Still the best footballer of all time. Pele was so important to the development of the game worldwide, but especially in the United States. There might not be an MLS today if Pele didn’t come over to the NASL. https://t.co/9AG3Yb421Y — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) December 29, 2022

Pele called it one of his life's great thrills to put a record 77,000-plus soccer fans in a building in the U.S. — Giants Stadium. Still thrilled to have been one of those fans as a 12 year old. RIP to the GOAT of GOATs. pic.twitter.com/7PDOLKlgIn — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) December 29, 2022

Pelé is not only a sports icon, but a legendary human being. He will be missed in all corners of the globe and we at ClutchPoints wish his family our condolences and share in their sorrow.