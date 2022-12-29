On Thursday, the soccer world and the globe as a whole lost a legend with news of Pele passing away at the age of 82 from cancer. He is widely regarded as the greatest soccer player who ever lived. Pele is the only man to ever win three World Cups, capturing the titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

But the legendary soccer player was more than a sports icon. He did so much for so many people throughout his life. Clearly, the masses were touched by the news of his passing.

Many people simply reacted posting videos of his heroics on the pitch or special images.

Others shared a personal anecdote or experience they shared with him.

This news does not come as a shock to many of us. Recent reports had his life in peril in the hospital, but we are all still overwhelmed and overcome with emotion. Pelé touched so many people and did so much for the sport. He launched the Pelegacy campaign for his 80th birthday two years ago, auctioning off items to support his favorite charity, UNICEF (United Nations Children Funds).

The impact he had on the game is unmatched. It wasn’t all about winning either. In 1975, Pelé joined the North American Soccer League as a member of the New York Cosmos. During his time there, he helped soccer in America flourish.

That distinction did not go unnoticed.

Pelé is not only a sports icon, but a legendary human being. He will be missed in all corners of the globe and we at ClutchPoints wish his family our condolences and share in their sorrow.