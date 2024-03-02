The New Orleans Pelicans let things get a little too close for comfort on Friday after building up a 31-point lead at home against the Indiana Pacers. Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III eventually finished off a 101-89 win, but there is plenty of credit to spread around.
Willie Green's decision to trust Jonas Valanciunas in the rematch with Indiana, for example, was a difference-maker. The universally respected Lithuanian did not take his recent benching personally, responding by passing a huge test in the NBA Western Conference Playoffs race. Green's drastic adjustment in Indianapolis did not pay, off so the third-year coach went back to Valanciunas in New Orleans.
The Pelicans made history in the first 12 minutes on Friday. Brandon Ingram's 19-point first quarter led the way, with the All-Star missing on just two shots. No one else was off the mark (20-22) in a practically perfect opening frame of basketball. The decision to trust Valanciunas, as New Orleans has done all year, paid off big at Smoothie King Center.
Jonas Valanciunas provides crucial rim-protection for Pelicans
Valanciunas played the opening seven minutes against the Pacers on the road, but Green then went with Larry Nance Jr. up front against Myles Turner and Obi Toppin. The consummate professional started the second quarter of New Orleans' revenge victory with two big blocks over Toppin and Turner and the Pelicans never let the Pacers get within 20 points again.
Green explained why after the win, highlighting the Valanciunas in the process.
“We have competitors on this team and we know we did not get a great start [in Indiana]. Guys were a little fatigued. We wanted to get home and get some rest. We knew we could get after them. That's what we did tonight so major credit to all of our guys in the locker room,” he declared. “I said it in the locker room, I'll say it here. I've really got to commend Jonas Valanciunas.
“His professionalism all season long has been incredible,” Green continued. “Only played him seven minutes the first game because we were trying to claw back in and needed to go with smaller lineups, faster lineups. We got right back to him tonight and he's ready to go. He's been one of the pillars of our team. Shows up every day, and works his tail off. It's a pleasure really to just have an opportunity to see his growth and to coach him.”
The 31-year-old finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and those two big blocks. Valanciunas only missed four shots (7-11) all night, swishing his sole three-point attempt. Practically every team still in contention would take that level of production, especially when considering his relatively low cap hit. That is just one of many reasons it would not be surprising to see Valanciunas sign a team-friendly extension with the Pelicans before the season ends.