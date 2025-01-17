NBA legend Carmelo Anthony did not hold back in expressing his disappointment with New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson. His criticism arose after Williamson poorly handled things while the team struggled with a dismal 9-32 record. After missing almost 27 games due to injuries, Williamson finally returned. However, his return was overshadowed by a one-game suspension for arriving late to a team flight, which only fueled Anthony's frustration.

“With Zion, in my opinion, everybody always coveted him,” said Anthony. “He doesn’t have the resume that we all would be looking for, that we think he should be at, at this point in his career, but he has the star power. So when you have the star power everything else comes with that.

“Inside that organization has to be some real conversations with this man. Do you want to be here, if you want to be here, we’ve got to figure this s—t out. What you’re doing being an hour late, that s—t is unacceptable.”

Anthony believes Zion Williamson has been overly pampered throughout his career, leaving a negative impression on him. This coddling has contributed to a lack of professionalism in Williamson's approach to the game. It has hindered the advancements that other players have achieved in the realm of player empowerment.

“This is like the dark side to player empowerment,” Anthony said. “We fought for player empowerment, taking a stand, sitting in lockouts, and sitting across these owners, and really figuring out the business of this game.”

Carmelo Anthony digs deeper into Pelicans forward Zion Williamson

Following his suspension, Williamson returned to the court for two games, averaging 18.5 points and 7 rebounds. Despite his individual performance, the New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to achieve consistent results, finishing with a 1-1 record during this time.

While each game shows Williamson progressing towards regaining his former self, fans are increasingly concerned that it may be too late for the Pelicans to secure a spot in the play-in tournament before he fully regains his All-Star level of play. But to Anthony, it's just an indication of the writing on the wall. Williamson wants out and will tank his career to escape New Orleans.

“It’s either you don’t give a f—k, which I don’t want to say that you don’t give a f—k, I’m going to give you the benefit of the doubt,” said Anthony. “You don’t give a f—k or you’re just pissing on the territory. You’re saying f—k it, and this is my way of saying get me out of here.”