New Orleans Pelicans star guard CJ McCollum struggled in Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He scored just 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting from the field in the 118-107 Pelicans loss. McCollum finished with his lowest point total since New Year’s Eve when he managed to put up a measly ten against the Grizzlies. Still, when the Pelicans visit the Paycom Center on Monday night to play Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, every Pelicans fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is CJ McCollum playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

CJ McCollum injury status vs. Thunder

The Pelicans have McCollum listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to an ankle injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee), and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) will all sit out for New Orleans.

McCollum, 31, is in his tenth year in the NBA and second as a member of the Pelicans after spending eight in Portland. He’s averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 51 appearances this season (all starts). McCollum is facilitating the ball at a high level in 2022-23, at least by his standards — his current 5.8 assists average is tied for a career-high.

The Pelicans desperately need a win against the Thunder on Monday. After all, the Pelicans are 3-7 over their last ten games and are only one game ahead of the 10th-seeded Thunder in the standings. But with regard to the question, Is CJ McCollum playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is maybe.