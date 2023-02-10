The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-22) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (29-27) on Friday night. Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Pelicans prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Cleveland has won four straight games and sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers covered 56% of their games while 56% went under the projected point total. New Orleans has won three consecutive games and sits in seventh place in the West. The Pelicans covered 49% of their games while 55% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Cleveland won the first meeting at home by double-digits.

Here are the Cavaliers-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Pelicans Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3 (-108)

New Orleans Pelicans: +3 (-112)

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

TV: ESPN, Bally Ohio, Bally New Orleans

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland is red-hot right now and sits in a strong position to cover as slight favorites against a team they’ve already beaten by double-digits. Cleveland features the stingiest defense in the NBA as they allow a league-low 106.2 PPG. The Cavaliers are elite in every facet of the defensive end, ranking in the top five in fewest threes allowed in addition to allowing the fifth-lowest opponent field goal percentage. Offensively, the Cavaliers don’t put up a ton of points thanks to their slow style of play. That being said, they have a number of capable options which could help propel them to cover tonight.

Cleveland is led first and foremost by their dynamic backcourt. Donovan Mitchell leads the team in scoring with 26.8 PPG. He is a strong passer as well, averaging 4.9 APG. Mitchell serves as the team’s most dangerous outside shooter as he is shooting 39% from deep while making 3.6 threes per game. Although he’s been cold over their last few games, Mitchell is a constant threat to heat up and put up a monster stat line. Beside him, Darius Garland is blossoming into one of the elite point guards in the league. For the season, Garland averages 22 PPG in addition to 8.1 APG – sixth most in the NBA. Garland was the star of the show the last time these teams faced off when he scored 30 points and dished out 11 assists.

Regardless of how well Cleveland’s guards play, their backbone resides in the forecourt. Jarrett Allen leads the team with 9.9 RPG in addition to his 14.4 PPG. He is a strong rim protector as well, averaging 1.2 blocks per game. Allen has been extremely productive of late, averaging 19.8 PPG and 12.0 RPG over his last four games. Forward Evan Mobley is right there with him, averaging 15.4 PPG and 8.9 RPG. Like Allen, Mobley is a strong defender who averages 1.4 blocks per game. The two combined for 43 points and 19 rebounds the last time these teams met and they should see a ton of success against a vulnerable Pelicans front line.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

New Orleans is back on track after a rough winter stretch as they now sit comfortably in seventh place in the jammed-packed Western Conference. New Orleans is a balanced team who ranks in the top half of the league in both offense and defense. Their biggest strength comes in the paint as they rank fifth in rebound rate and fifth in points in the paint. Additionally, the Pelicans do a great job moving the ball and finding the open man. New Orleans averages the ninth-most assists per game in the NBA with 25.9 APG.

The Pelicans’ turnaround can largely be attributed to the return of forward Brandon Ingram. Ingram missed a large chunk of the beginning of the season but is beginning to look like his former self. Over his last three games, the 25-year-old averaged 32.5 PPG and 6.0 APG while shooting 57% from the floor. A relentless attacker of the rim, Ingram faces a tough matchup tonight against Cleveland’s top-ranked defense. That being said, he was not active for their previous matchup with the Cavaliers and should give the Pelicans a huge boost tonight.

For as good as Ingram has been over their last three games, their backcourt of CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy has been nearly as impressive. Over that span, McCollum averaged 22.7 PPG while Murphy is right behind him with 22.3 PPG. Both players have been lethal from three in recent games as McCollum’s averaged three threes on 43% shooting while Murphy has averaged 4.7 threes on 54% shooting.

Final Cavaliers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Despite New Orleans’ improved play, Cleveland is red-hot right now and figures to keep rolling tonight given their strong combination of guard and big-man play.

Final Cavaliers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -3 (-108)