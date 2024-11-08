The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Zion Williamson as questionable for Friday night’s road game against the Orlando Magic due to tightness in his left hamstring. This update adds to the Pelicans' ongoing struggles with injuries early in the season as they travel to Orlando.

Alongside Williamson, the Pelicans are managing several other injuries. Trey Murphy III is doubtful for the game, dealing with a right hamstring strain, while Jordan Hawkins, who has been a bright spot this season, is out with lower back tightness. Hawkins has delivered solid performances, averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game on 40.8% shooting from the field and 36.5% from three.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Zion Williamson injury status vs. Pelicans

New Orleans has faced numerous setbacks this season and currently sits at 3-6. Williamson, who has missed three of the team’s nine games, has contributed 22.7 points, eight rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game, albeit on career-low shooting percentages of 45.2% from the field and 33.3% from three. Williamson’s uncertain status adds to the challenges facing a roster already missing key contributors.

The team is also without Dejounte Murray, sidelined since their season-opening win over the Bulls with a fractured left hand. Additionally, CJ McCollum and Herb Jones are both out for an extended period with shoulder and adductor injuries, respectively.

The Orlando Magic, sharing the Pelicans' 3-6 record, have their own injury concerns. Orlando recently lost star forward Paolo Banchero for several weeks to a torn right oblique, and Wendell Carter Jr. is expected to miss his third consecutive game. The Magic, on a five-game road losing streak, will look to capitalize on the Pelicans' injuries to find a much-needed win.

New Orleans will likely need to depend on its depth, particularly without Williamson and Hawkins, who has shown promise this season. Friday’s game marks an important matchup for both teams as they seek to overcome early-season adversity and build momentum.