Pelicans sign key two-way player Larry Nance to 2-year, $21.6 million extension

The New Orleans Pelicans are a sexy dark horse pick as a playoff contender this season. After overachieving last season, many fans have high expectations for the team. The return of Zion Williamson and a full offseason with CJ McCollum only serve to add more excitement around the team. This is a perfect time to hop on the NOLA bandwagon.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the Pelicans are securing the services of one of their more important role players: Larry Nance Jr. The former Cleveland Cavaliers forward has been impressive for the team as a backup forward. With the NBA season nearing, the team decided to ink Larry Nance to a new two-year contract. (via Adrian Wojnarowski)

New Orleans Pelicans F Larry Nance Jr., has agreed on a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Nance’s total deal ties him to the franchise for three years and $31.3 million. pic.twitter.com/dZl6bewRxB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2022

Larry Nance Jr was part of the fateful trade that sent CJ McCollum to the Pelicans. Despite low expectations for him, the former Cavaliers forward performed admirably. Nance provided a steady spark on offense, thanks to his shooting from the outside and rebounding. He’ll figure to be an important part of the rotation.

Nance will be playing behind two forwards that bring wildly different dimensions to the Pelicans’ game-plan. Zion Williamson’s impact on offense cannot be understated. When he’s healthy, he’s arguably the best finisher at the rim. Herb Jones, on the other hand, brings great defense to a team lacking in lockdown defenders.

Many casual fans will be following the Pelicans in the upcoming season, if only to see how Zion Williamson feels. How will the team react to being noticed by fans instead of flying under the radar?