Zion Williamson shares a great story about Jayson Tatum's kindness.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, after Monday's 118-112 road loss to the Boston Celtics, shared a heartwarming story about how Jayson Tatum helped him adjust to college life in Durham.

Although Williamson and Tatum never played together with the Duke Blue Devils, as the latter went to Duke two years earlier than the former, Williamson said that there was a time when Tatum returned to Durham and showed him and a couple of other teammates good spots in the city.

Cool moment asking Zion Williamson about any mentorship @jaytatum0 gave him going to #Duke, the #NBA. Reminisced on Tatum telling him east campus was the best place he ever lived. pic.twitter.com/t7WWKE5j97 — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 30, 2024

Tatum played for the Blue Devils for only one season in 2016-17 before turning pro when he was selected third overall by the Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft. Williamson, on the other hand, wore Duke colors in the 2018-19 college basketball season before following Tatum to the NBA as the first-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Tatum, however, was not too kind to Williamson and the Pelicans on the court, as he went off for 28 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter to help the Celtics notch the victory. Williamson had 26 points on 11-for-18 shooting in a losing effort. That was a lesson Tatum taught the Pelicans about not taking the foot off the pedal, especially against the uber-talented Celtics, who improved their record to 36-11.

Meanwhile, Williamson and the Pelicans dropped to 26-21 and are now on a three-game losing skid. New Orleans has also lost in five of its last seven outings. They will look to get out of their slump when they continue their road trip on Wednesday versus the Houston Rockets.