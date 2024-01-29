The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Boston Celtics as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New Orleans Pelicans go on the road to take on the Boston Celtics Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pelicans are 26-20 this season, and they have lost three of their last four games. Zion Williamson leads the team with 21.9 points per game while Brandon Ingram scores 21.3. C.J McCollum is third on the team with 19.2 points per game. The next highest is under 14.0, but the Pelicans do score 116.7 as a team. They should have a fully healthy lineup heading into this game with the Celtics.

Boston are the best team in the Eastern Conference as they are 35-11. They have also won seven of their last 10 games. Jayson Tatum leads the team with 26.8 points per game, and Jaylen Brown scores 22.6 points. Tatum also lead the team with 8.4 rebounds per game. Kristaps Porzingis is having a good first season in Boston, as well. However, he is questionable for Monday's game with an ankle injury.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Celtics Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +270

Boston Celtics: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -340

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win

New Orleans does a pretty good job defensively, and they need to be at their best in this game. The Pelicans allow 113.0 points per game this season, and that is top half of the NBA. The Pelicans need to keep the Celtics to that number of 113.0. That is their best chance of keeping this game close. When the Pelicans allow less than 115 points in a game this season, they are 22-6. New Orleans gives themselves the best chance to win if they can keep the Celtics to under 115.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Celtics are one of the best scoring teams in the NBA. They average 120.3 points per game, which is fourth in the league. The Pelicans need to keep the Celtics under 115 in this game, but Boston has scored 115+ in three of the last four games. When the Celtics get to that mark, they are 28-4. If the Celtics get to 115 points in this one, they will win this game.

The Celtics are also one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. That is a huge reason for their 35-11 record. They allow just 110.7 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA. Along with that, the Celtics hold opponents to the third-worst field goal percentage, and sixth-worst three-point percentage. The Celtics are also great at staying out of foul trouble as teams attempt the fewest free throws per game against them. The Celtics ability to play sound defense is what will help them cover this spread.

Final Pelicans-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are 20-2 at home this season. They are one of the best teams in the NBA, and this game is at TD Garden. Boston gets it done on both ends of the court, and I expect that to continue in this game. However, the spread is at eight points, and I think the Pelicans can keep this game within 10 points. I will take New Orleans to cover this spread.

Final Pelicans-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Pelicans +8 (-110), Under 232 (-110)