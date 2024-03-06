The NBA Slam Dunk Contest has been panned in recent years for its lack of originality and star power, but New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson may be willing to help, on one condition.
The Pelicans star said on Tuesday that he would participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest next season if he's a part of the NBA All-Star Game.
"If I'm in the All-Star Game, I'll do the Dunk Contest. But if I'm not, I'm not doing it."
– Pelicans star Zion Williamson ⭐️
Said Williamson during Pelicans' post-game, “I gotta do my part and make the All-Star Game. If I'm in the All-Star Game, I'll do the dunk contest. If I'm not, I'm not doing it.”
Having the Pelicans star in the event would certainly generate a lot of excitement. Considered one of the most ferocious dunkers in recent memory, Williamson has yet to participate in the event.
Earlier this season, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George named the Pelicans star among the four players he wants to see in the event:
“I think people wanna see Ja [Morant] in it, for sure. I think people wanna see Zion [Williamson] in it, for sure. And, I think Imma go Shaedon Sharpe.”
George selected all his picks for their sheer explosiveness as players, especially in dunking the ball. However, the Clippers veteran surprisingly left Anthony Edwards from the list. However, speaking of the young Minnesota Timberwolves star, George said he could be a part of the contest if McClung is not just to bring in enough star power.
“If no Mac McClung, then I’m putting Anthony Edwards in there. You gotta put Mac McClung.”
While the Clippers star likely knows as much as the rest of us when it comes to the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest participants, his list of McClung, the Pelicans' Williamson, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe would be a dream scenario for fans.