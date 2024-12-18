ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Rockets have started turning things around after a couple of lean years, while the New Orleans Pelicans are regressing to that position. The Rockets were at the bottom of the standings over the past few seasons, but that is where the Pelicans now find themselves. The Rockets are third in the Western Conference but have won just six of their past ten games. Unsurprisingly, the Pelicans have succeeded against the Rockets over the past few seasons, winning seven of the last ten meetings. However, they split the season series in 2023-24 when the Rockets won the first two meetings, and then the Pelicans returned the favor with two victories to end the year. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Rockets prediction and pick.

Here are the Pelicans-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Rockets Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +390

Houston Rockets: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -525

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans have lost nine of their past ten games, which includes losses to some of the league's worst teams. It has put New Orleans as the new worst team in the league, and it's hard to argue that the standings are telling a lie. The injuries are the biggest concern for the Pelicans, as Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson highlight the injury report. Ingram and Williamson may never play another game with the Pelicans, as they are both on the trade block.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets had an opportunity to advance to the NBA Cup final but lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the semifinals. It was their third loss in their last five games, which includes dropping results to the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. However, the team has had some impressive wins over the past ten games, including winning as an underdog against the Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves. It's a bit surprising that the Rockets have experienced this turnaround quickly, but the question is whether they can sustain it for the entire year.

The Rockets could have some help adding to their third-place seeding in the Western Conference. Houston is short a wing in their lineup, and they could be the favorites to land Jimmy Butler at the upcoming trade deadline. The Rockets haven't been short of any success, which includes making it to the NBA Cup semifinal against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It's a battle between the worst offensive team in the league and one of the best defensive teams. The Pelicans rank 30th with 105.1 points per game, while the Rockets rank third with 106.1 points allowed per game. The Rockets defense ranks better than the Pelicans offense in nearly every category.

Final Pelicans-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans don't have many players left who can score for them. However, they have covered three of their past five games and have lost by more than ten points just twice over their last five games. The Rocket's offense isn't spectacular, as they scored less than 100 points in three of their past four games. Covering a ten-point spread will be hard if you can't score at least 100 points.

Final Pelicans-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Pelicans +10 (-110)