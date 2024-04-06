We're back to bring you another NBA betting prediction and pick as we head to the Western Conference for this important matchup between teams adjacent in the standings. The New Orleans Pelicans (45-32) will take on the Phoenix Suns (46-31) as both teams jockey for position. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pelicans-Suns prediction and pick.
The New Orleans Pelicans are currently the seven-seed in the Western Conference and trail the Suns by just one game in the standings. They've gone just 4-6 in their last 10 games and come into this one riding a four-game losing streak. They'll hope to bounce back and get their positioning back from Phoenix with a win here.
The Phoenix Suns are currently the six-seed in the West and they've caught up to the Dallas Mavericks at one game out from the five-seed. They've gone 7-3 over the last 10 with big wins over the 76ers, Nuggets, Cavaliers, and most recently a 97-87 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. They'll hope to keep giving the Mavericks a run for their money with a win here.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pelicans-Suns Odds
New Orleans Pelicans: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +180
Phoenix Suns: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -220
Over: 223.5 (-110)
Under: 223.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Suns
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT
TV: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Arizona, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
The New Orleans Pelicans have seen a dip in their production over the last five games as they continue to struggle without Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram in the lineup. These last few games with prove to be crucial as they'll want to avoid a play-in situation and give their stars more time to nurse their injuries. It's still unclear whether either of them will return for this game, but they've seen their struggles against Phoenix and still need a win in this 0-2 series.
CJ McCollum and Jonas Valancunias combined for 57 of the Pelicans' 109 total points in their most recent loss to the San Antonio Spurs. They seem a bit lost without Zion Williamson's playmaking and ability to draw defenses towards him, so it'll take concerted efforts from the entire team to make up for the loss. They've been a great road team at 24-14 and have managed to cover 20-16 ATS in those games. Look for the Pelicans to have a better showing against the Suns this time around.
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Phoenix Suns have have gotten hot at just the right time and they've gotten themselves out of play-in contention for the time being. This game against New Orleans will be very important in distancing themselves in the standings and avoiding unnecessary elimination games. They've been perfect against the Pelican all year and they've covered the spread in each of those contests. Without the Pelicans' stars in their lineup, this should be a game that the Phoenix Suns can take at home and carry into the Playoffs.
Devin Booker has been on fire with a 40 point performance against the Cavaliers and a 52-point performance on 19-28 shooting against this Pelicans team just three games ago. Without Zion Williamson this time, the Suns will have less to worry about when guarding the interior and both Booker and Durant should have the green light to let it fly on this Pelicans squad.
Final Pelicans-Suns Prediction & Pick
While these two teams have been jockeying for position in the West over the last month, the season series between them hasn't been particularly close and it seems like the Suns have the Pelicans' number this year. Devin Booker's 52-point game against New Orleans just three games ago should be a huge confidence boost for this Suns team as they try to build a lead in the standings.
Zion Williamson will be ‘questionable' ahead of this game and he'll be the most important player to have out on the floor against this Suns team. Phoenix has trouble guarding his physical style of play and his loss puts a massive dent in the scoring of New Orleans.
I expect this game to be much of the same from what we've seen all year in this series. The Phoenix Suns are full-steam ahead in trying to secure their playoff position and while the Pelicans have a chance to compete for their spot, it'll be very difficult to do so without Ingram or Williamson.
For our prediction, let's roll with the Phoenix Suns to get the win at home and cover the spread.
Final Pelicans-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -5.5 (-110)