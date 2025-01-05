ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Wizards prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards on Sunday promises to be a critical clash for both struggling teams. After snapping an 11-game losing streak with a 132-120 victory over the Wizards, the Pelicans (6-29) hope to build momentum. CJ McCollum's explosive 50-point performance showcased his scoring ability, while Trey Murphy III has emerged as a reliable offensive option. Conversely, the Wizards (6-26) are looking to bounce back after their recent loss, relying on Jordan Poole's scoring prowess. With both teams near the bottom of the standings, this game is pivotal for morale and potential draft positioning.

Here are the Pelicans-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Wizards Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -194

Washington Wizards: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +162

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Wizards

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans are poised to secure a victory against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, building on their recent momentum from a 132-120 win. This victory marked a significant turnaround, with CJ McCollum exploding for 50 points, showcasing his scoring prowess and leadership. Trey Murphy III has also emerged as a key contributor, averaging over 26 points in his last five games, which adds depth to the Pelicans' offense. The combination of McCollum's experience and Murphy's rising star power creates a formidable challenge for the Wizards, who have struggled defensively.

Moreover, the Pelicans' recent performance indicates that they are finding their rhythm. They tied their season high with 18 made three-pointers in the last game, highlighting their improved shooting. The Wizards, on the other hand, have faced issues with consistency and defensive lapses, allowing opponents to capitalize on their mistakes. With the Pelicans eager to build on their recent success and regain confidence, they have the tools necessary to overcome Washington. If New Orleans can maintain their offensive momentum and tighten their defense, they will likely emerge victorious in this crucial matchup.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Wizards are primed to secure a victory against the New Orleans Pelicans in their upcoming rematch on Sunday. Despite falling to the Pelicans 132-120 in their recent encounter, the Wizards have several factors working in their favor for the upcoming game. The home-court advantage at Capital One Arena will be crucial, as the Pelicans have struggled on the road this season, winning just one game away from home. Additionally, the Wizards' offense has shown promise, shooting over 50% from the field in their last matchup, indicating their ability to generate quality scoring opportunities.

Moreover, the Wizards are likely to address their turnover issues from the previous game, where they committed 21 turnovers compared to the Pelicans' eight. As the 17th-ranked team in turnovers per game, Washington should see significant improvement in ball security, leading to more offensive possessions. Jordan Poole's recent scoring prowess, evidenced by his 26-point performance in the last game, provides a reliable offensive threat. With rookie Alexander Sarr contributing 19 points in the previous matchup, the Wizards have demonstrated depth in their scoring options. If Washington can maintain their offensive efficiency while tightening their defense and reducing turnovers, they stand a strong chance of overcoming the Pelicans and evening the score in this two-game set.

Final Pelicans-Wizards Prediction & Pick

In the rematch between the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards on Sunday, the Pelicans are favored to continue their winning momentum after a decisive victory on Friday. New Orleans is riding high following CJ McCollum's explosive 50-point performance, which showcased his scoring ability and leadership. The Pelicans have demonstrated improved offensive chemistry, particularly with Trey Murphy III stepping up as a reliable scoring option. Their recent success at home will be a significant factor, as they look to build on their first win after an 11-game losing streak.

Conversely, the Wizards will need to address their defensive struggles and find ways to contain McCollum and Murphy. Despite Jordan Poole's potential to lead the offense, Washington's inconsistency has plagued them throughout the season. The Wizards have struggled on the road, holding a dismal record of 5-12 away from home. If New Orleans can replicate their recent offensive efficiency and maintain defensive pressure, they are likely to secure another victory while covering the spread on the road Sunday.

Final Pelicans-Wizards Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -4.5 (-110), Over 235 (-110)