After keeping it close in Game 1, the New Orleans Pelicans got blown out of the water in Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC was able to adjust and get their offense going after struggling in Game 1. New Orleans, on the other hand, continued to struggle on offense. The result is a 32-point blowout as the series shifts to Louisiana.
Something that also hampered the Pelicans in the game was their lack of discipline. They committed eight offensive fouls and multiple defensive fouls. After the game, Pelicans head coach Willie Green complained about the Thunder's supposed flopping that got them more calls, per Pelicans Film Room.
“”I saw a lot of flopping to be honest with you. A lot of flopping,” Willie Green said about the eight offensive fouls.
It was a brutal day for the Pelicans, who committed five more fouls than the Thunder in Game 2. To make matters worse, OKC continued to prove that they had a good gameplan to challenge the Pels. Luguentz Dort continued to make Brandon Ingram's life hell, limiting him to just 10 shot attempts. The absence of Zion Williamson continues to be felt heavily by the team.
On the other end, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren played up to their superstar potential. SGA, after a relatively quiet night, popped off for 33 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals. Holmgren, on the other hand, had 27 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. It was a dominant outing from the star duo, the type of performance we've come to expect from them.
Pelicans' playoff outlook
Game 1 was perhaps the Pelicans' best shot at swiping away home court advantage from the Thunder in the playoffs. It was the quintessential playoff scenario from a young playoff team: OKC looked jilted, disoriented. It seemed like the pressure of the playoffs caught up to them.
Unfortunately, the Pelicans were not able to capitalize on this golden opportunity. A few days after Ingram helped carry New Orleans against the Kings, the Thunder's defensive prowess stymied the former All-Star. That poor offensive performance from Ingram ultimately is what doomed the team in Game 1.
Things are only going to get harder from the Pelicans from here on out. The Thunder's proverbial engine is warm now, and New Orleans will still not have Zion Williamson for at least a few more games. Their goal has to be to extend the series and buy enough time for Williamson to return from his injury. He should be reevaluated soon, so there's that.
For Green, this scenario is still well within expectations. The Pelicans coach knows that they are the underdogs, and winning one game in OKC would've been ideal. Still, they have a chance to tie up the series with the shift to New Orleans. (via Will Guillory)
“Willie Green on message to team after 32-point loss: “It's one game. They took care of their homecourt. That's what they are supposed to do. We wanted to come in and get one. We didn't. Now we regroup, we get home and we take care of homecourt.””