Zion Williamson and Ja Morant's growth as players will be key for their respective franchises.

Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Ja Morant's debut in what has been a much-anticipated matchup since the first two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft knew their professional destinations. Williamson was listed on the injury report as questionable (non-COVID illness) and Morant was coming off of a 25-game suspension. Those two situations have been the cause of many negative headlines that both All-Stars are hoping to move past as they enter their primes.

Some of the criticism is justified, but some of the narratives were downright irresponsible. Two young men were asked to handle life-changing money while being tasked with saving founding franchises. The Pelicans lost 115-113, blowing a 19-point lead in the process, but Morant gave the basketball world a lasting moment, and a reminder, of the talent he brings to the table.

Morant said moments after the buzzer-beating game-winner on the Pelicans home court, “I'm a dog. I put work in day in and day out. I haven't played a game in eight months but basketball is therapeutic for me.”

The rest of the answer was hard to hear as the All-Star was mobbed by celebrating teammates. It is a tough home defeat, but the Pelicans have to admit the Grizzlies earned every bit of the win. In a season notable for the intensity through the first quarter of the schedule, this was a contender for Game of the Year consideration.

Pelicans have to give props to Ja Morant

Pelicans head coach Willie Green said before tipoff, “I think the league is always in a better place when the best players are available and they're on the court playing. Ja Morant is included on that list of one of the best players in the NBA. I'm sure his team, his teammates, their organization, the fans, they're all excited to have him playing again.”

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins was open about the conversations going into Morant's first game back.

Jenkins said that, “(Morant) is fired up. He's been putting in a lot of work since the start of the season, been around the team as much as he could. Now he gets this opportunity here (versus the Pelicans). Super excited to see him go out there and just have fun. That's what he and I have talked about. It's putting in a lot of work, going out there, having fun, building chemistry with your teammates and just enjoying this opportunity to be back on the floor.”

Jenkins continued, “I just want (Morant) to play the standard that we've been talking about. I told him, I told the team, I want him to lean into his teammates and understand how he can help them and how they can help him as well. Go out there and be a leader for us on the offensive side of the floor.”

Mission accomplished coach. Morant is walking with a candidate for every Top 10 play award. Day, month, season, doesn't matter. That dagger could be the catalyst for both teams. The Grizzlies have to grind their way back up the standings. The Pelicans have to process a loss that hurts much worse than that blowout in the NBA In-Season semifinals to the Los Angeles Lakers. All the good vibes of their four-game winning streak sank as soon as Morant's floater went through the net.