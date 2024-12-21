ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will battle the New Jersey Devils. It will be a showdown at the Prudential Center as we share our NHL odds series and make a Penguins-Devils prediction and pick.

The Penguins will face the Devils for the first time this season. Curiously, the Devils have gone 34-33 in their 67 games against the Penguins. The Devils are also 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Penguins. Furthermore, they are 3-2 over their past five games at home against the Penguins.

Here are the Penguins-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Devils Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +198

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 6 (-104)

Under: 6 (-118)

How To Watch Penguins vs. Devils

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Sportsnet Pittsburgh and MSGS

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite an abysmal season, this recent stretch by the Penguins has been good, as they have gone 5-3 in eight games in December. Now, they look to take down a team that is among the best in the NHL and will need their offense to produce.

Sidney Crosby is still one of the best in the NHL despite being in the latter half of his career. So far, he has netted nine goals and 26 assists through 34 games, including four powerplay markers. Crosby also has been sensational in the faceoff circle, winning 464 draws and losing 341. Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin continues to play well, with seven goals and 20 assists, including one snipe on the powerplay. Rickard Rakell has continued to provide solid numbers, with 15 goals and 11 assists, including three conversions on the powerplay. Likewise, Bryan Rust has tallied 14 goals and 11 assists, including two goals on the powerplay.

The Penguins are 11th in goals and 13th in assists. Also, they currently rank 19th in shooting percentage. Pittsburgh has also had some moderate success on the powerplay, ranking 11th with the extra man.

Things are constantly changing in Pittsburgh, as the Penguins traded for P.O. Joseph, bringing him back to the team for the second time. Significantly, he should help a struggling blue line. The Penguins are last in the league in goals against. Yet, they are doing well on the penalty kill, ranking sixth. The Penguins need Tristan Jarry to do well. So far, he is just 7-4-2 with a 3.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .883.

The Penguins will cover the spread if Crosby, Malkin, and Rakell can spring forward for some shooting opportunities and claim the early lead. Then, they must avoid turning the puck over and giving the Devils too many chances.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

Life in New Jersey is swell as the Devils are atop the power rankings in the NHL and likely heading to the playoffs, barring a complete collapse. Overall, it's been a great season for a team that has been lethal all over the ice, with skilled players bursting from the seams.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 14 goals and 28 assists, including four notches on the powerplay. Likewise, Jack Hughes has netted 13 goals and 29 assists, including four tallies on the powerplay. The only weakness in Hughes' game is faceoffs. Unfortunately, he has won just 131 draws while losing 228. Nico Hischier has been good, with 16 goals and 13 assists, including five conversions on the powerplay. Stefan Noesen has also done well, with nine goals and 23 assists, including seven snipes on the powerplay.

The Devils rank fifth in goals and seventh in assists. Additionally, they have shot the puck well, ranking 12th in shooting percentage. New Jersey also possesses a potent power play, ranking second with the man advantage.

Jacob Markstrom has done well with his new team, going 16-6-2 with a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909. He will back a defense that is 11th in goals against. Also, they are adept at killing penalties, ranking 10th on the penalty kill.

The Devils will cover the spread if they can get some chances on the powerplay. Then, they must converge on Crosby and Malkin while preventing them from getting shooting chances.

Final Penguins-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Penguins are 17-17 against the spread, while the Devils are 15-18 against the odds. Moreover, the Pens are 7-11 against the spread on the road, while the Devils are 7-10 against the odds at home. The Penguins are also 19-14-1 against the over/under, while the Devils are 12-19-2 against the over/under.

The Penguins are struggling. However, they always play the Devils well, especially in New Jersey. I can see a similar scenario in which the Penguins play a tight battle with the Devils while covering the spread.

Final Penguins-Devils Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-128)