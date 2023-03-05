March is officially here.

One of the first signs of basketball madness came during a stunning buzzer-beater from the Penn State Nittany Lions over the Maryland Terrapins to cap off a 65-64 comeback victory.

PENN STATE COMES BACK FROM DOWN 16 AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/ToIar3UDnp — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 5, 2023

Penn State basketball senior guard Seth Lundy heaved up a desperate 3-point shot over Maryland guard Ian Martinez with five seconds remaining, hoping to turn the tide on what would likely be the team’s final possession. Though three Maryland defenders ran to the paint to corral the missed shot, the ball was tipped right into the hands of Penn State senior guard Camren Wynter, who threw up a quick layup with 1.6 seconds remaining.

The Bryce Jordan center crowd exploded into cheers after the win, which improved their record to 19-12 with an even 10-10 record over Big Ten opponents.

The Nittany Lions have won four of their last five games in their Big Ten schedule, including a 68-65 win over the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois. Winter scored another game-winner in Welsh-Ryan Arena, finishing the night with 24 points and four makes out of five tries from the 3-point line.

The Lions sit at 10th in the Big Ten after today’s win, putting them ahead of the Wisconsin Badgers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Purdue Boilermakers and Illinois Fighting Illini sit at the top of the conference just one week before Selection Sunday. The Indiana Hoosiers, Northwestern and Iowa Hawkeyes took the next three spots.

Head coach Micah Shrewsberry, a former basketball assistant for Purdue coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers, praised his former team after Penn State fell in an 80-60 loss at Mackey Arena.

“Best team in the country. Best player in the country. Best coach in the country,” Shrewsberry said about the Boilermakers before taking questions from the media, via FOX College Hoops.