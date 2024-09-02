The Penn State Nittany Lions put the college football world on notice after the performance of junior quarterback Drew Allar. The signal-caller threw 11-for-17 with 216 yards and three touchdowns in Penn State's victory over West Virginia. Not to mention, he had a play where he bulldozed West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter. Penn State head coach James Franklin loved what he saw throughout the game.

“There should be more confidence, there should be more swagger, because he's earned it,” Franklin said via Tyler Donohue of 247 Sports.

It wasn't even just the head-to-head battle between linebacker and quarterback that stood out. Allar kept his cool and composure, even in the midst of a nearly two-hour weather delay caused by lightning. Back-to-back series in the second quarter showcased the ‘swagger' that Franklin talked about. Allar threw a 50-yard laser to receiver Harrison Wallace III and then a 20-yard strike to running back Kaytron Allen. To cap off the half, Allar threw a beautifully placed ball in a spot that only Wallace III could catch it. A back-shoulder throw turned into an 18-yard touchdown to cap off a 20-point first half for the Nittany Lions.

Will Drew Allar have more ‘swagger' for Penn State football following Week 1?

Following Saturday's dominant victory, this doesn't seem to be a ‘one-off' for Allar. Penn State football made a sneaky move during the off-season. New offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki was brought in to help fix the disappointing offense over the past couple of seasons. His previous job with the Kansas Jayhawks was a true revelation for their offense. Kansas had the 21st most total yards across college football with 446.1. On the other hand, Penn State had 399.8 total yards per game, marking them as 55th in the country.

Explosive players are another element of Kotelnicki's offense. Kansas has the third-highest percentage of passing plays of 15+ yards over the past two seasons while he was there. Penn State football ranked 77th in that metric. The offensive inconsistencies were too much for the Nittany Lions to bear, especially with one of the top defenses in the country. They and Big-10 rival Ohio State had the top-two defenses in the country in regards to total yards. While the Buckeyes had the least with 247 total yards, Penn State was right behind with 247.6 total yards per game.

The green light for explosive plays from Kotelnicki's offense can provide dividends for Allar. The 6-foot-5 junior quarterback should continue to thrive in a system that utilizes his arm talent, awareness, and creativity. Penn State could prove trouble for top Big-10 teams like Michigan and Ohio State with the improved offense.