Fans of the Nittany Lions hope the team's newly-hired OC can get increase the team's scoring ability in big games.

Penn State football's new offensive coordinator, Andy Kotelnicki, was introduced yesterday in University Park, and fans of the Nittany Lions are hoping he can upgrade the team's competitiveness against ranked opponents.

“I would like to thank Coach Franklin and Dr. Kraft for this incredible opportunity to join Penn State Football,” said Kotelnicki Friday, “It is a tremendous honor for me and my wife, Lindsey, to become part of a program with such a rich history of success and a tremendous family environment with an elite leader in Coach Franklin. I am excited to get to work with the tremendous staff and student-athletes we have at Penn State.”

Penn State football head coach James Franklin has made no secret about where the team needs to improve on the offensive side of the ball. They sought better third-down efficiency, a higher frequency of explosive plays, and increased energy in close games —qualities they hope the 43-year-old Kotelnicki can bring to Happy Valley.

Kotelnicki, a native of Litchfield, Minnesota, has spent the previous two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Kansas. Before that, he was the offensive coordinator for five seasons at Buffalo. Before his stint at Buffalo, Kotelnicki was the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he won two national championships and scored 30-0 overall.

Previous Penn State OC Mike Yurich was let go in mid-November after losses to Michigan and Ohio State. Despite the program's desire for improvement in several areas, Penn State ranked 14th in the FBS in offense in 2023, with 56 touchdowns, a total of 446 points, translating to 37.2 points per game.