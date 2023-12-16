Penn State football linebacker Curtis Jones has announced that he'll declare for the 2024 NFL Draft and pursue a professional career.

Penn State football linebacker Curtis Jacobs has announced his intention to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, after a solid college career. Jacobs went to X to speak on his time with the Nittany Lions and plans for the future.

“Thank you to my Penn State family, coaches, players, and fans. My time here has been very special and I will never forget it. I gave everything I had on the field for my brothers and I have made relationships that will last a lifetime. I am truly thankful for the opportunity and experience,” said Jacobs, per Wade Peery at On3.

Jacobs finished his career with Penn State having recorded 169 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and two interceptions. Penn State football has always been known for its hard-nosed defense that has a knack for finding the early tackle and Jacobs was the epitome of that Nittany Lions character.

“With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. I am excited to be embarking on this new opportunity and fulfilling a lifelong dream. There is still unfinished business for this season. I am excited to compete with my brothers one last time in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. We Are!! Curtis Jacobs,” Jacobs continued.

Jacobs will likely be one of the most highly coveted linebackers in the 2024 class, playing a position that's always needed youth and depth. With a Penn State football resume on his side, he should prepare to hear his name called early, with early NFL snaps waiting for him.