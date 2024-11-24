In a pivotal Big Ten clash, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar demonstrated emotional growth and clutch performance as he led the No. 9 Nittany Lions to a dramatic 26-25 comeback victory over Minnesota. The game highlighted Allar’s resilience on the field and a significant sideline moment with head coach James Franklin that underscored his ongoing development as a leader.

Late in the third quarter, a fourth-and-9 play was marred by communication issues from Minnesota’s defense, which mimicked Penn State’s cadence. The confusion left center Nick Dawkins hesitant to snap the ball, resulting in a punt instead of a potential conversion attempt. Allar, visibly frustrated, motioned for a timeout, but it didn’t come in time, and he vented his emotions on the sideline.

“I just got to do a better job of staying more composed and poised. I kind of let my emotions flare a little bit and once I got down to the bench, I was fine and took a couple deep breaths,” Allar said. “Coach Franklin just came over and reminded me of that. But it's an area I'm still learning about myself and trying to grow and pick my spots to do that stuff.”

Penn State holds on to beat Minnesota on Saturday

Franklin took a rare moment to kneel beside Allar and calm his young quarterback. The gesture reflected Franklin's trust and belief in Allar as a cornerstone of the Nittany Lions’ offense. The emotional moment brought back memories of Allar’s struggles with postgame frustration in losses to Ohio State and Michigan last season.

However, Allar’s maturity and leadership shone through as he quickly regained composure and refocused on the game. Running back Nick Singleton praised Allar’s steadying influence.

“He’s that captain man, he’s that dog, he’s one of them players, man,” Singleton said. “Doesn’t get too low, doesn’t get too high, he's just always there, building the team up.”

With just two minutes remaining and Penn State clinging to a one-point lead, Allar orchestrated a flawless two-minute drill to secure the victory. Rolling to his right, he connected with tight end Tyler Warren for a crucial completion that allowed the Nittany Lions to run out the clock.

“As a quarterback in general, I think we all live for those moments, two minutes, no matter the kind of the situation,” Allar said. “You always want to have the ball in your hands and just pushing the ball down the field.”

Allar finished the game with 244 yards passing on 21-of-28 attempts, adding two total touchdowns to his stat line. Despite the challenges, he displayed the poise and leadership that Penn State will rely on as they chase their championship aspirations.

“The main goal is to win every single game that we step onto the field,” Allar said. “And it's obviously fun winning. That's why we play. We play to win football games.”