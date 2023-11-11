Penn State football head coach James Franklin posted an awesome hype video ahead of Saturday's Michigan clash.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin could care less about Jim Harbaugh's suspension ahead of Saturday's rivalry game with Michigan. He just wants to go out there and get a victory.

Frankly hopped on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon and posted a hype video that will surely fire up all Nittany Lions fans:

If that doesn't make you want to run through a brick wall, I don't know what will. Penn State is a very slim underdog for this matchup and has actually won two of the last three meetings with the Wolverines in Happy Valley. More likely than not, Harbaugh won't be able to coach Saturday, which should definitely make the Nittany Lions believe they're at an advantage from that alone.

At 8-1 and ranked No. 9 in the nation, Penn State football is legit and clearly has what it takes to beat Michigan. But, they have lost back-to-back games to their Big Ten foes, for what it's worth.

Franklin's squad is coming off a very solid performance vs Maryland, hammering them 51-15. Drew Allar seemingly broke out of his shell, throwing for 240 yards and four touchdowns. He'll need to be electric again on Saturday in front of the home crowd but most importantly, PSU will need to find a way to slow down the Wolverines' electric run game, led by Blake Corum.

Sign stealing scandal or not, Franklin and Penn State football surely know how tough of an opponent Michigan is. This isn't just another game, it's potentially their biggest one of the season and essentially a must-win if they want to make something out of this season.