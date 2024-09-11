Penn State football avoided disaster in Week 2. After persevering through a 24-20 deficit at halftime against Bowling Green, the Nittany Lions escaped with a 34-27 win. Head coach James Franklin announced that they will be without tight end Andrew Rappleyea for Week 3, and most likely additional games moving forward.

Rappleyea, who was seen using crutches on the sideline during Week 2, traveled with the team to West Virginia in Week 1 to play 24 snaps, but he hasn't shown up in the box score to this point. Franklin didn't shed much light on the recent news, but he did note that it's a “long-term injury” for Rappleyea on Tuesday, per Greg Pickel of On3.

Who's left in the Penn State football TE room?

Senior pass catcher Tyler Warren and junior Khalil Dinkins have been operating as the team's top TEs over the last two games, though Dinkins was out-snapped by Rappleyea against West Virginia. The door is also open for redshirt freshman Luke Reynolds to jump in and play a role while Rappleyea is inactive. Franklin has previously heaped praise over Reynolds' upside.

“Luke is a guy that we have a ton of confidence in, not only physically, but just how he's approached things since he stepped on campus as a true freshman,” Franklin said after the Bowling Green win. “I've been very impressed with him.”

While Reynolds adds some quality depth to a hampered TE group, it's Rappleyea that the team was extremely enamored with to start the 2024-25 season. A 6-foot-4, 250-pound mauler, he has the apt combination of blocking and receiving that typifies PSU's style. And despite his age, he proved that he was ready to hit the ground running in 2024.

“He’s going to be a really good player here,” Franklin said earlier this month. “He’s very similar to Tyler Warren. They both played high school quarterback and transitioned to the position. He has gotten bigger. He put on a good amount of weight early on, and then he’s kind of plateaued off a little bit.”

They will continue to monitor the injury situation of Rappleyea. For now, it appears that the Nittany Lions' depth chart will feature Warren and Dinkins as the Nos. 1 and 2. Dinkins can continue finding his rhythm in the offense, and re-establish himself with quarterback Drew Allar in the passing game.

Penn State football is currently on a bye in Week 3, and will be back to business at Beaver Stadium against Kent State on September 21.