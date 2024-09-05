The Penn State Nittany Lions football squad received positive news ahead of their Week 2 matchup against Bowling Green. Both wide receiver Kaden Saunders and tight end Khalil Dinkins participated in the open window portion of Wednesday's practice, according to Max Ralph. Dinkins was ruled out of Penn State football Week 1 tilt against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Although Saunders operated mainly as a punt returner, both he and Dinkins were not with the offense at all. Despite quarterback Drew Allar being without two of his primary weapons, he still looked solid. The junior quarterback posted 11-for-17 with 216 yards and three touchdowns. His main target, Harrison Wallace III had 117 of Allar's 216 yards. With his primary slot receiver and tight end coming back, Penn State football became even scarier.

How will Penn State football operate with Saunders and Dinkins?

Saunders had a lesser role within the Penn State offense in 2023. As a redshirt freshman, he was mainly used with the special teams unit. He was also utilized in the offense, but not to a significant degree. Saunders started in 12 games for the Penn State football squad, posting six catches for 56 yards and one touchdown. With the punting unit, he had 14 punt returns for 86 yards.

The redshirt sophomore is the key slot receiver for the Penn State football program. Listed at 5-foot-10 and with a 4.4 40-yard dash time, Saunders can provide explosiveness from the slot. His elusiveness and speed allow him to go in and out of route breaks and allow him to gain many yards after the catch.

Dinkins has a similar path as Saunders, except he is a redshirt sophomore. In the 2023 season, he posted five receptions for 57 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Dinkins established a connection with Allar throughout the season. Although the team lost tight end Brenton Strange to the draft, Penn State should still be solid at the position.

Although senior Tyler Warren is the starter, utilizing two tight end sets could prove useful, especially with run and pass-blocking. Also, Dinkins is sitting at the No. 2 spot on the depth chart and has some solid experience on his side. Even though the Penn State football program secured four-star Andrew Rappleyea and Jerry Cross, Dinkins is locked in the backup position behind Warren.

Even if Penn State played an easier opponent in West Virginia, gaining pass-catchers again will prove pivotal for a team looking to secure its first Big-10 Championship since 2016.