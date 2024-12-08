With a loss to Oregon in the Big 10 Championship Game, Penn State has now fallen to 0-2 on the year against top-five opponents. Clearly frustrated with the loss, head coach James Franklin could only contain his emotions for so long.

During his pre-game press conference, Franklin was visibly annoyed as the sound of the Oregon marching band celebrating the victory could be heard clearly through the walls. The 52-year-old coach did not keep his thoughts private and criticized the event set-up in Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I have no issue with them celebrating, but this is kind of a JV set-up,” Franklin said, via Oregon beat reporter Zachary Neel.

While the Nittany Lions scored 37 points in the game — their second-highest single-game total of the season — they still did not have enough to prevent Oregon from continuing their undefeated season. The Ducks totaled 469 yards of total offense en route to a 45-37 win to obtain a Big 10 championship in their first season in the conference.

As he has done all season long, Drew Allar led Penn State with 280 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns. Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton both also topped 100 yards rushing to lead a balanced ground attack for the Nittany Lions in defeat.

Even with the College Football Playoffs and bowl games still to come, Franklin led his team to a third consecutive 10-win season in 2024. However, by losing to Oregon, he failed to secure a Big 10 title for the eighth straight season, a frustrating stat for Penn State fans. The Nittany Lions' struggles to win big games have led to disgruntled fans continuously calling for Franklin's job.

Penn State awaits College Football Playoffs decision

With the loss, Penn State fell to 11-2 on the year. A win would have secured either team a first-round bye in the College Football Playoffs but the Nittany Lions now have to wait and see if they will even make it in. Already owning a loss to No. 6 Ohio State, Franklin and Penn State fell to 1-2 on the year against ranked opponents.

The record will not be the problem for Penn State in the playoff discussion, but rather their quality of wins. Their best win remains a Week 5 nod over No. 19-ranked Illinois; their only ranked win of the year. Of the two-loss teams in the discussion, their resume is arguably the worst, potentially booting them from the 12-team bracket.

If Penn State is given one of the final spots in the playoffs, it would mark their first time making the College Football Playoffs. They came the closest in 2016 when they went 11-3 in Franklin's third year and beat Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship Game. However, they were the first team out and watched as 11-1 Ohio State made it in ahead of them.

The College Football Playoffs announce their final rankings and the 12 teams who make their expanded bracket on Sunday at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT.