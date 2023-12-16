James Franklin wants to make sure that he makes the right hire for the Penn State football DC job.

The Penn State football team was tasked with replacing both coordinators this offseason. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was fired after the Nittany Lions lost to Michigan, and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is leaving Penn State for the Duke head coaching job. The Nittany Lions have found a new OC, but the search for a new DC is still going on.

James Franklin and Penn State football are currently searching for a new DC, and Franklin has some criteria that he would like the new hire to meet. He explained said criteria during his Peach Bowl press conference.

“Obviously, someone who has got extensive defensive coordinator experience,” Franklin said, according to an article from Basic Blues Nation. “Someone who runs a similar scheme and philosophy. Because our current players have had a lot of success in the current system. I’ve had three defensive coordinators that have all been able to play at a high level, and we’ve taken a similar approach with all three. But then we’ve also recruited towards a certain scheme, as well. You do in-person interviews. You do Zoom interviews. You watch film on your own. You study the data and the analytics and what they say. And then, on top of that, I think most importantly, you’re looking for a fit. You’re looking for a fit with our players. You’re looking for a fit with the staff, a fit in the community.”

While Franklin noted that he wants someone with DC experience to come to Penn State, he also noted that someone with head coaching experience would be of value. Former DC Manny Diaz fit into that category.

“If somebody had head coaching experience, I think there’s value in that,” Franklin continued. “I think Manny’s time as a head coach was valuable. [Special teams coordinator] Stacy Collins has value as a previous head coach. I don’t think it’s the end all be all, but it’s helpful if we can find it.”

Penn State football just went through this type of search for their new OC, and they are approaching this search similarly. It could be an external hire, or it could be an internal hire.

“We will handle [preparing for the bowl game] internally very similar to how we handled it on offense for the last few games of the season,” Franklin concluded. “And obviously trying to also balance that while also interviewing and trying to decide what we are going to do moving forward with our defensive coordinator position. Whether it’s an internal candidate or an external candidate, we’re working through that right now. But we’ll handle it like we have on offense the last few games of the season.”

The Nittany Lions will take on Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on December 30th. Penn State is a slight favorite as the spread favors them by 3.5.